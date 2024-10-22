Mike Elko Shares Injury Updates For Key Texas A&M Aggies Ahead of LSU
The Texas A&M Aggies did what they needed to do this past Saturday, earning a 34-24 SEC road win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.
However, they did not come out of that matchup unscathed, with multiple key players being hobbled or knocked out of the game due to injury.
On Monday, head coach Mike Elko gave injury updates to those players, and what they are looking at in terms of recovery time, starting with the huge loss of offensive lineman Chase Bisontis.
"Not yet," Elko said when asked if he had an update on Bisontis' status.
Bisontis, of course, suffered a lower-body injury and had to be helped off the field by trainers in the first half of Saturday's matchup. He did not return.
Elsewhere the news was more positive for the Aggies on the injury front, with Elko noting that do-it-all freshman Terry Bussey was 'fine' after missing Saturday's matchup with an undisclosed injury.
"Terry is fine," Elko said. "Terry will be fine this week."
On the defensive side of the ball, the news was good as well for Texas A&M. Starting with corner Jayvon Thomas, who is expected to be able to go vs. LSU this weekend.
"Jayvon is good," Elko said. "Jayvon is just battling some stuff that comes with the wear and tear of football."
Perhaps most importantly however, was the prognosis of star edge rusher Nic Scourton, who was forced to leave the matchup vs. the Bulldogs in the second quarter. Scourton did return in the second half, but was noticeably struggling.
Fortunately for the Aggies, it appears that Scourton's issues were related to an illness rather than a physical injury, and he is on track to play without issues vs. LSU.
"Nic was sick last week, and he really didn't get nutrition, or hydration the way he needed to," Elko said. "He was having a hard time over the weekend keeping stuff down. He was cramping because he was ill, but he pushed through, and so he'll be fine."
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS
MORE: Diamond Tester: Why Aggies' Home Bout vs. LSU is Toughest Challenge of Season
MORE: 'A Great Opportunity!' Texas A&M OL Dametrious Crownover Excited About Night Game Versus LSU
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies LB Savors Long-Awaited First Interception
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers Kick-Off Time, How to Watch & Betting Odds
MORE: Mike Elko Evaluates Conner Weigman vs. Mississippi State