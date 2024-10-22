All Aggies

Mike Elko Shares Injury Updates For Key Texas A&M Aggies Ahead of LSU

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to face their toughest test of the season this Saturday against the LSU Tigers.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) looks toward the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies did what they needed to do this past Saturday, earning a 34-24 SEC road win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.

However, they did not come out of that matchup unscathed, with multiple key players being hobbled or knocked out of the game due to injury.

On Monday, head coach Mike Elko gave injury updates to those players, and what they are looking at in terms of recovery time, starting with the huge loss of offensive lineman Chase Bisontis.

"Not yet," Elko said when asked if he had an update on Bisontis' status.

Bisontis, of course, suffered a lower-body injury and had to be helped off the field by trainers in the first half of Saturday's matchup. He did not return.

Elsewhere the news was more positive for the Aggies on the injury front, with Elko noting that do-it-all freshman Terry Bussey was 'fine' after missing Saturday's matchup with an undisclosed injury.

"Terry is fine," Elko said. "Terry will be fine this week."

On the defensive side of the ball, the news was good as well for Texas A&M. Starting with corner Jayvon Thomas, who is expected to be able to go vs. LSU this weekend.

"Jayvon is good," Elko said. "Jayvon is just battling some stuff that comes with the wear and tear of football."

Perhaps most importantly however, was the prognosis of star edge rusher Nic Scourton, who was forced to leave the matchup vs. the Bulldogs in the second quarter. Scourton did return in the second half, but was noticeably struggling.

Fortunately for the Aggies, it appears that Scourton's issues were related to an illness rather than a physical injury, and he is on track to play without issues vs. LSU.

"Nic was sick last week, and he really didn't get nutrition, or hydration the way he needed to," Elko said. "He was having a hard time over the weekend keeping stuff down. He was cramping because he was ill, but he pushed through, and so he'll be fine."

Published
Matt Galatzan
