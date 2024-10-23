Mike Elko Sends Message to Texas A&M Fans Before LSU Game
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko and his players have confirmed what many already knew: Saturday's ranked matchup against the No. 8 LSU Tigers will be a "blackout" game at Kyle Field.
Elko took to X (Twitter) on Tuesday to deliver the message to Texas A&M fans, saying that the Aggies will "need the 12th Man" agaisnt the Tigers.
Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York tweeted Monday that Aggies fans need to wear black.
"12th Man, wear black on Saturday to Kyle," York wrote.
Texas A&M football had revealed on social media prior to the start of the season that the Aggies would be sporting a slick, black jersey kit at some point during the 2024 campaign. However, it remained a mystery at the time which opponent the Aggies would wear the color scheme against.
It has become somewhat of a running theme across sports where teams or fans will wear black during pregame to symbolize an opponents' impending "funeral." When taking this into account, it was reasonable to think that Texas A&M would wear the black kits against the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 30 at Kyle Field. But instead, the team will ramp up the intensity with a blackout in a game against LSU that has major SEC Championship implications.
The jersey is a part of Texas A&M Athletics' partnership with Adidas and is available for fans to purchase online.
No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 8 LSU will kick off from Kyle Field on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
