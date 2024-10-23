All Aggies

Mike Elko Sends Message to Texas A&M Fans Before LSU Game

The Texas A&M Aggies are gearing up for a massive SEC matchup against the LSU Tigers.

Zach Dimmitt

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko gets ready for a pre-game interview with the SEC Nation prior to the game against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko gets ready for a pre-game interview with the SEC Nation prior to the game against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko and his players have confirmed what many already knew: Saturday's ranked matchup against the No. 8 LSU Tigers will be a "blackout" game at Kyle Field.

Elko took to X (Twitter) on Tuesday to deliver the message to Texas A&M fans, saying that the Aggies will "need the 12th Man" agaisnt the Tigers.

Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York tweeted Monday that Aggies fans need to wear black.

"12th Man, wear black on Saturday to Kyle," York wrote.

Texas A&M football had revealed on social media prior to the start of the season that the Aggies would be sporting a slick, black jersey kit at some point during the 2024 campaign. However, it remained a mystery at the time which opponent the Aggies would wear the color scheme against.

It has become somewhat of a running theme across sports where teams or fans will wear black during pregame to symbolize an opponents' impending "funeral." When taking this into account, it was reasonable to think that Texas A&M would wear the black kits against the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 30 at Kyle Field. But instead, the team will ramp up the intensity with a blackout in a game against LSU that has major SEC Championship implications.

The jersey is a part of Texas A&M Athletics' partnership with Adidas and is available for fans to purchase online.

No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 8 LSU will kick off from Kyle Field on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS

MORE: Diamond Tester: Why Aggies' Home Bout vs. LSU is Toughest Challenge of Season

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies LB Savors Long-Awaited First Interception

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers Kick-Off Time, How to Watch & Betting Odds

MORE: Mike Elko Evaluates Conner Weigman vs. Mississippi State

MORE: 'A Great Opportunity!' Texas A&M OL Dametrious Crownover Excited About Night Game Versus LSU

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/News