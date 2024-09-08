With McNeese State Behind Them, Aggies Ready to Flip Page to SEC Play
It wasn't easy, but the Texas A&M Aggies made it through the first two games of their season and emerged a lot smarter than they were before.
Conner Weigman shook off his rust against the McNeese State Cowboys after a shaky start in Week 1, and the Aggies found a much stronger sense of self on offense in a 52-10 win on Saturday, the way they were supposed to.
The major takeaway from Week 2 wasn't the score, but rather the fact that Texas A&M returned to form. It was supposed to handle business against McNesse, and it did. Now, losing Week 1 can be chalked up to a slow start if the Aggies can find similar success against their next opponent.
When asked if his team was ready for that test, Aggies coach Mike Elko kept it straightforward.
"I don't think we have much of a choice," he said. "Next week we're going down to The Swamp, and the expectation is we're going down there and play our football. ... That's where we're at."
Despite Florida's slow start, the Aggies can't afford to prepare any less for an in-conference road game, and while it's unlikely that backups will get extensive reps, the off-chance that exists means Week 2 was beneficial.
"In the second half, we got a lot of guys reps and opportunities," Elko said. "It wasn't pretty at times —it wasn't to the level we needed it to be at times — but the only way those guys are going to learn is to get on the field and get into game action. So we were able to do that."
And whether it be backups or not, there are still improvements to be made. Even in a 52-10 victory.
"We will go back and study the tape for them and figure out how to clean stuff up," the Aggies' first-year coach added. "Now, (we're) turning our attention to next week. First SEC game, a road game. We know what both of those things mean for this program.
"We will have a great week of prep and get ourselves ready to go."
A week of preparation will be of utmost importance as the Aggies look to begin a winning streak. If they come out victorious, they'll get another "easier" matchup against Bowling Green, though even that might not be as simple as it sounds.
Regardless, Elko's squad won't be focused on records or names. They'll simply look to once again play to their standard, against a faceless opponent. And if all goes well, they'll have a much brighter season ahead of them.
But right now, that's an "if."
"We're playing in Gainesville," Aggies defensive back Will Lee III said, "it's going to be a loud stadium. And we know how Florida gets. I just feel like us being together as a family and understanding what we're going to do ... we'll be fine."