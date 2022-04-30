Skip to main content

New York Jets select Micheal Clemons in Fourth Round of NFL Draft

The former Aggies defensive end now gets a chance to prove himself at the professional level in 2022

Micheal Clemons, who was named the Aggies’ Defensive MVP after last season, was taken No. 117 overall by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The 6-5, 270-pound end stayed at Texas A&M for an additional season, using his COVID-19 waiver to enhance his chances of being selected.

Last season he played in 10 games, with nine starts, and led Texas A&M with 13 quarterback hurries. Three of those quarterback hurries came in the Aggies’ win over then-No. 1 Alabama. 

Michael-Clemons

Micheal Clemons

kenyon green

Kenyon Green

Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) breaks the tackle of Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) in the third quarter at Kyle Field.

DeMarvin Leal

At one point he had six straight games with at least one tackle for loss and returned a fumble 24 yards for a touchdown in a win over Auburn. He ended the regular season with a career-high 3 1/2 sacks against LSU.

Clemons finished with 32 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Clemons was named the team’s Defensive MVP Award for the second straight season.

Clemons spent nearly his entire career with Texas A&M, save for his first season of college football in 2016 when he played for Cisco Junior College. In one season he became the nation’s No. 17 JUCO recruit and a four-star recruit as rated by ESPN.

Other Aggies selected before Clemons included offensive lineman Kenyon Green, who went No. 15 overall to the New York Jets; and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, who went No. 84 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Michael-Clemons
Play
News

Micheal Clemons Has New Home in the NFL

The former Aggies defensive end now gets a chance to prove himself at the professional level in 2022

By Matthew Postins1 minute ago
USATSI_16881673
Play
Football

Texas A&M Star DeMarvin Leal Drafted No. 84 Overall by Steelers

Texas A&M star defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal may have accidentally revealed his post season plans

By Matt Galatzan14 hours ago
FP6k7-wXEAcRUvz
Play
Football

Talented OT Connor Stroh Has Texas A&M in Top 5

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

By AllAggies Staff22 hours ago
Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo to LSU allaggies

Jimbo Fisher

DeMarvin Leal

DeMarvin Leal

The New York Jets have had a busy draft to this point. In the first round the Jets took Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II. 

In the second round the Jets selected running back Breece Hall out of Iowa State. 

In the third round, the Jets selected Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert. To start the foruth round, the Jets took Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell. 

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Michael-Clemons
News

Micheal Clemons Has New Home in the NFL

By Matthew Postins1 minute ago
USATSI_16881673
Football

Texas A&M Star DeMarvin Leal Drafted No. 84 Overall by Steelers

By Matt Galatzan14 hours ago
FP6k7-wXEAcRUvz
Football

Talented OT Connor Stroh Has Texas A&M in Top 5

By AllAggies Staff22 hours ago
Kenyon Green
News

Homeward Bound: Houston Native Kenyon Green Excited To Bolster Texans Trenches

By Cole ThompsonApr 29, 2022
Green-Kenyon-USATSI-17826558
News

WATCH: Aggies OL Kenyon Green Finds Out He's Been Drafted by Texans

By Zach DimmittApr 29, 2022
kenyon green
News

Kenyon Green On Joining Texans, "I am ready to work"

By Coty DavisApr 28, 2022
Kenyon Green
Football

Aggies OL Kenyon Green Drafted No. 15 Overall By Houston Texans

By Matt GalatzanApr 28, 2022
jack moss 1
News

Texas A&M Baseball Back In Top 25 Following Arkansas Win

By Cole ThompsonApr 27, 2022