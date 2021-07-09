Nation's Top Linebacker Harold Perkins Reveals Future Visit Plans

Elite linebacker recruit Texas A&M Aggies target Harold Perkins has set his second visit to College Station in as many months.

After a flurry of commitments in recent weeks, Texas A&M's recruiting momentum seems to be at an all-time high, with a bevy of nationally coveted recruits still eyeing the Aggies.

One of those elite prospects is Cy Park (Cypress, TX) linebacker Harold Perkins, who is set to make his second visit to College Station at the end of this month, per Brian Perroni of 247Sports.

“I’m going up to A&M again (on July 31),” Perkins told Perroni. “There’s going to be a bunch of people up there for the barbecue, so I’m going back up there to hang out. I thought about going out to Florida but I’m going to A&M instead."

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect is set to make his commitment to the program in January at the Under Armour All-American game.

“Yeah, I’m going to commit at the game,” Perkins said. “It’s a really big decision. I’m not going to rush into something like that. I want to know for sure.”

Rated as the top linebacker in the country by multiple recruiting services, he is heavily considering the Aggies alongside the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Florida Gators.

Perkins also indicated to Perroni that his plan is to take all three of his remaining official visits, two of which will be to Florida and Oregon. The other choice will be determined between USC, Miami, or Alabama.

A natural fit in the Aggies' scheme, Perkins would be able to fill the box safety/linebacker hybrid role in defensive coordinator Mike Elko's defense seamlessly.

In the past two seasons with Cypress Park on defense, Perkins has accumulated 93 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six quarterback hurries, 13 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception, a blocked punt, and a blocked field goal in just 20 games.

A dynamic athlete, Perkins also amassed 983 yards and 14 touchdowns on 96 carries (10.2 YPC) in just 10 games in his junior season at running back.

Perkins has only spent two of his five official visits, visiting the Longhorns in June. He also took an unofficial visit to LSU in recent weeks

