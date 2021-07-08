Locked on Aggies: PFF Says Jimbo Fisher Is Not A Top 10 College Football Coach

In a recent article from PFF.com, the Texas A&M head coach was left off the list

Jimbo Fisher enters his fourth season at Texas A&M with his eyes set on a national title. After three years at Florida State, he finally hoisted the crystal ball trophy just before the start of the College Football Playoff.

There's an argument on who is the top coach in the SEC behind Alabama's Nick Saban. Some believe it's Georgia's Kirby Smart due to his success in Athens following being the defensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa.

Others think Dan Mullen's work at Mississippi State and Florida has earned him the title of the silver finish. Of course, Fisher's success in Tallahassee and College Station puts in the same category.

All four coaches find themselves as a consensus top 10 coach. That is, if you aren't Pro Football Focus.

In a recent article from PFF's Seth Galina, Fisher was ranked No. 13 among active coaches in college football. Others, like Kansas' Lance Leipold, Iowa State's Matt Campbell and Coastal Carolina's Jamie Chadwell, all rank ahead.

Is PFF right for thinking this should be a thing?

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with AllAggies.com, is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On Thursday's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down why PFF struck out big by leaving Fisher outside the top 10.

