Staff Predictions: Texas A&M Vs. Mississippi State

The All Aggies staff gives their predictions for the SEC West contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Texas A&M continues SEC play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Both the Aggies (3-1, 0-1) and the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1) need a breakout game, but with the defenses these two teams offer, it might be hard to accomplish this week. Points should be at a premium, and home-field advantage should play a part for A&M.

Mississippi State's two losses against Memphis and LSU are by a combined four points. Behind quarterback Will Rogers, the Bulldogs are ninth in the SEC in total yards at 426.3 yards per game, and 11th in scoring at 28.3 points per game. The A&M defense will have its hands full, but based should be up to the task.

The Aggies can't seem to catch a break on the offense line. The running game has been less of a factor this season than originally thought, and three freshmen started up front against Arkansas. At times, the Razorbacks were able to rush three and still get pressure on Zach Calzada. That's not a good sign.

Now it's time for the All Aggies staff to make their game predictions for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas A&M is looking to bounce back after their weekend loss to Arkansas when they welcome Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Kyle Field.



A&Ms biggest issue is offense, particularly along the offensive line. If A&M can score some points they should be fine. But until they prove they can score against a Power 5 defense, this game is anything but a certainty. A&M wins a close one.

Texas A&M 20, Mississippi State 14

Cole Thompson - Editor/Columnist

This is a Mississippi State defense that isn't allowing much in the trenches. The Bulldogs currently rank No. 2 in run defense, holding their opponent to an average of 71.3 yards per game.

Quarterback Zach Calzada must pounce on the 14th ranked pass defense in conference play. The offensive line also must hold its block long enough for Calzada to deliver a strike. Even then, someone must step up as a secondary receiver to take pressure off Ainias Smith in the slot.

MSU's Mike Leach must establish a run game. Despite the struggles against Arkansas, A&M still ranks fourth nationally defending the pass. The Bulldogs likely keep airing it out, leading to an Aggie victory at home.

Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 21

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

This game will be telling for the Texas A&M. The Aggies should win. But the way in which they win will say much about who the Aggies are.

If they barely win in a low-scoring game, it could be a bad sign about the direction of this team. If they blow out the Bulldogs, it could mean they're ready to take on the elites of the SEC.

Texas A&M 16, Mississippi State 9

Art Garcia - Editor/Columnist

A Kyle Field night game against the Pirate figures to be great theater. Not expecting an offensive shootout, especially considering these two offenses.

Expect the Aggies to cut down on mistakes, simplify the game plan and control the clock. Field position will be key.

Texas A&M, despite its struggles, still own more talent and is back home.

Texas A&M 27, Mississippi State 18

