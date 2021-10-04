Kickoff Time For Texas A&M and Missouri Set

Aggies will be home before dark after playing Missouri on the road

COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M must worry about Alabama first, but the Aggies have a kickoff time for Week 7 against Missouri.

The SEC announced that A&M (3-2, 0-2 SEC) will travel to Columbia to take on the Tigers (2-3, 0-2) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Oct. 16.

The Aggies are home Saturday for a showdown against No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Kick at Kyle Field.

A&M struggled offensively to find any consistency against Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1 SEC) in a 26-22 loss. Quarterback Zach Calzada finished 12 of 20 passing for 135 yards and a touchdown.

He also threw an interception on the team's opening drive and was sacked in the end zone for a safety late in the fourth quarter.

Mike Leach's "Air Raid" offense was in full effect Saturday night. MSU quarterback Will Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Bulldogs to a 438-yard performance on the road.

Wide receiver Maiki Polk recorded a season-high 13 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns against A&M's secondary, which ranked No. 4 nationally in pass defense entering the game.

Tight end Jalen Wydermyer entered A&M's all-time leaders' list in touchdowns with an 11-yard score in the first quarter. Expected to be a high draft pick next spring, Wydermyer now has tallied 13 touchdowns since arriving in Aggieland, placing him tied for 10th with receiver Albert Connell.

Missouri is coming off a 62-24 loss to Tennessee at home. Vols starting quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns, while Mizzou's Connor Bazelak finished with 322 yards and two interceptions.

Texas A&M is looking for its first win over the Crimson Tide since arriving in the SEC in 2012. That season, Johnny Manziel marched into Bryant-Denny Stadium to lead a 29-24 victory on his way to the Heisman Trophy.

The Tigers are home Saturday to take on North Texas.

