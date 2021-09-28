SEC Power Rankings: How High Are The Hogs?

Texas A&M tumbles as league matchups heat up

SEC-on-SEC crime is in full swing, so the Power Rankings are in for some massive movement from week to week. Arkansas-Georgia and Alabama-Ole Miss are the biggies on tap this weekend.

Until then, let’s take a gander at where everyone falls after last weekend.

1. Alabama (4-0, 1-0): With the Rebels coming to Tuscaloosa, there is still no sign of let up from the Tide.

2. Georgia (4-0, 2-0): The Bulldogs have given up 23 points in four games. Not a typo.

3. Arkansas (4-0, 1-0): The state champions of Texas can vault into SEC/national title picture by winning in Athens.

4. Florida (3-1, 1-1): Gators have beaten UK in 33 of the last 34 meetings, but last three games in Lexington have been one-score affairs.

5. Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0): At some point, a former Saban assistant will beat the boss. Lane, you’re up.

6. Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1): The Aggies are 1-1 when scoring 10 points. Ten won’t cut it against the Fightin’ Leaches.

READ MORE: Did We Jump The Gun On A&M?

7. LSU (3-1, 1-0): Owners of a 10-game winning streak over Auburn at Tiger Stadium.

8. Auburn (3-1, 1-0): Needed a fourth-down pass in the last minute to beat Georgia State. GEORGIA STATE!

9. Kentucky (4-0, 2-0): Yes, the Cats are unbeaten, but there’s not an impressive win in the bunch.

10. Missouri (2-2, 0-1): Both of the Tigers’ wins are at home. The Vols visit Saturday.

11. Tennessee (2-2, 0-1): Stretch of Mizzou and South Carolina coming up are critical to bowl hopes.

12. Mississippi State (2-2, 0-1): The Bulldogs are 2-1 against a ranked Texas A&M team in the SEC.

READ MORE: A&M Looking To Rebound Against Miss State Air Raid

13. South Carolina (2-2, 0-2): Playing host to Troy couldn’t have come at a better time.

14. Vanderbilt (1-3, 0-1): The Commodores get a week off. Yes, they’re playing UConn.