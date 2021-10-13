SEC Power Rankings: New No. 1

Yeah, Saturday happened. We’ve got the first shakeup at the top of the Power Rankings because, um, y’all know. If it wasn't for Texas A&M-Alabama, Arkansas-Ole Miss would have been the game of the year.

Depth and talent across the league will lead to upsets, if that’s what they really are. Really, it’s just SEC football.

Here’s a look at where the conference stands after six weeks.

1. Georgia (6-0, 4-0): How long will the Dawgs reign as the land’s premier squad?

2. Alabama (5-1, 2-1): Nick Saban now owns a losing streak against former assistants.

3. Kentucky (6-0, 4-0): Wildcats in position to compete for SEC East. Wow.

4. Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1): After surviving the Hogs, Tennessee looks like a trap.

5. Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2): New hero in College Station named Calzada after taking down Tide.

6. Florida (4-2, 2-2): Gators got well against Vandy. Trip to LSU doesn't feel as daunting.

7. Arkansas (4-2, 1-2): Kudos to Sam Pittman for going for 2.

8. Auburn (4-2, 1-1): Tigers can quietly remain in the West hunt by dispatching Arkansas.

9. Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1): While week off before Alabama is always nice, the Tide are out for blood.

10. Tennessee (4-2, 2-1): Lane Kiffin and Vols in position to make a statement against Ole Miss in Knoxville.

11. LSU (3-3, 1-2): Reeling Tigers and Coach Orgeron hearing plenty of noise with Florida coming to Death Valley.

12. Missouri (3-3, 0-2): Aggies come calling after a draining win with with an early start.

13. South Carolina (3-3, 0-3): Winner of Gamecocks-Commodores stays out of league cellar.

14. Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2): See above.