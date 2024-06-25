All Aggies

'Selfish!' Texas A&M Aggies Coach Jim Schlossnagle Shoots Down Longhorns Coaching Rumors

Texas A&M Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle was not happy about questions surrounding his commitment to the baseball program.

Matt Galatzan

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle walks to the mound against the Tennessee Volunteers during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
It seems the Texas A&M Aggies will have their head coach for the long haul.

Following his team's heartbreaking 6-5 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in Game 3 of the College World Series Final, questions surrounded head coach Jim Schlossnagle's future.

Why? Rumors surrounding the Texas Longhorns recently vacated head coaching position.

Obviously, when rumors have legs like the ones surrounding Schlossnagle and the Horns, it is a reporter's duty to ask the question.

And while Schlossnagle understands that, he wanted to leave no doubt about his commitment to the Texas A&M program, and shoot down those rumors.

"I think it's pretty selfish of you to ask me that question, to be honest with you," Schlossnagle said. "But I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M. I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again. And that hasn't changed in my mind."

"That's unfair to talk about something like that. That would be like you asking (Braden) Montgomery if he's going to sign in the draft. But I understand you've got to ask the question. But I gave up a big part of my life to come take this job. And I poured every ounce of my soul into this job and I gave this job every ounce I could possibly give it. Write that."

Of course, this does not mean the end of the rumors. Until the the Longhorns hire a new coach, or Schlossnagle is extended, they are sure to persist.

And for good reason.

Schlossnagle is one of the best in the sport, and the Longhorns have a recent history of going after the top names in the business in their coaching vacancies ahead of their entrance into the SEC.

But at least for now, it seems the Aggies are going to keep their man.

