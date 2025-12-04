Texas A&M Women's Basketball Survives ACC/SEC Challenge Versus Georgia Tech

Texas A&M women's basketball got back on track after posting a 2-1 record during the Hawaii North Shore Showcase, where it suffered its first loss of the season. Back in Reed Arena for the first time over two weeks, the Aggies defeated Georgia Tech in the ACC/SEC Challenge to advance to 6-1 on the season.

Ny'Ceara Pryor was a standout player for the Aggies as she lead the team with 17 points and 10 assists, as she recorded 37 minutes on the court for the Aggies. Although the game was back and forth for most of the night, the Aggies prevailed the Yellowjackets and came out with their sixth win of the season.

Game Breakdown

Jan 9, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Joni Taylor disputes a call against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

After the first quarter, the Yellowjackets took a late lead as they went up 16-14 on the Aggies. The Aggies struggled with getting shots to fall in the first quarter as they shot 31.6 percent compared to the Yellowjackets' 53.8 percent.

The Aggies were able to claw back in the second quarter, yet the Yellowjackets continued their offensive dominance. Despite the Aggies outscoring the Yellowjackets 16-15, Georgia Tech went into halftime with a 31-30 lead over A&M.

The second half is where the Aggies started to show some fight, as the defense picked up, as well as some heavy shooters. Pryor was held to six points in the first half, yet she was able to score seven points alone in the third quarter.

Lauren Ware became a huge factor for the Aggies' victory, especially in the second half, as she had eight points for A&M to go with seven rebounds. For the entire evening, Ware ranked second on the team behind Pryor in points with 14, just one shy of her season high.

Most of the scoring in the fourth quarter for the Aggies came from the free throw line, as the Aggies scored 11 of 18 points from the line. Another standout Aggie in the second half was Fats Janneh, who had 11 points, but was held scoreless in the first half.

Overall, the Aggies' success came from the second-half surge that they had, which showcased a solid defense that held the Yellowjackets to a 36.1 shooting percentage from the field compared to the first half, where Georgia Tech shot 44 percent.

The Aggies have a little over a week off before heading back to Reed Arena to play West Virginia on Sunday, December 14.