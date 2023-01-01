Texas A&M DB Demani Richardson To Return For 2023 Season

Texas A&M is keeping a veteran in its secondary for the 2023 season.

Safety Demani Richardson announced Sunday that he would return for a fifth year to finish his education. Richardson received an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic season in 2020.

Richardson has been a staple of Texas A&M's defense since arriving on campus in 2019. Named a starter as a freshman, Richardson was third on the team with 71 tackles and added 2.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. He earned the defensive top newcomer honor passed down internally by the program and was named to the SEC's All-Freshman team.

Last season, Richardson led the Aggies in total tackles with 79 to go along with five pass deflections and an interception. His highlight moments came against then-No. 10 Arkansas in Week 4 of the Southwest Classic, where he returned a fumble recovery 82 yards for a touchdown, and against No. 5 LSU, where he tacked on his second score of the season with a 27-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC) used both touchdowns as fuel to complete the comebacks. Richardson also factored in against the run, recording 6.5 tackles for loss, the sixth-most for the program.

Texas A&M, which led the country in pass defense last season under first-year coordinator DJ Durkin, recently added a pair of ACC veterans to replace the production lost due to Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones declaring for the NFL draft.

Former North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes pledged his commitment to the Aggies last month after three seasons in Chapel Hill. Former Florida State cornerback Sam McCall committed to the program on Saturday after one season in Tallahassee.

