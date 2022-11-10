One program needs a new head coach. The other needs a win to ease the hot seat of theirs. Can someone say recipe for disaster?

Auburn plays host to Texas A&M this Saturday less than two weeks after the program elected to dismiss second-year coach Bryan Harsin. Harsin, who never coached in the SEC or southern region prior to his arrival on The Plains, went 9-12 in less than two years and finished 4-9 in conference play.

Last season, the Aggies (3-6, 1-5 SEC) continued their four-game win streak with a 20-2 win over Harsin's Tigers. Former quarterback Bo Nix was sacked five times while the offense barely averaged 3.2 yards per play. The highlight — a 24-yard fumble recovery by defensive lineman Micheal Clemons — ended up being the only touchdown scored on the afternoon.

The Tigers feature a trio of talented runners that can make life hell for A&M first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin. And while the quarterback position has been suspect at time, freshman Robby Ashford has turned the corner as of late despite being on a five-game losing streak.

Does that help A&M on the road in Jordan-Hare Stadium?

Now, let's look at several key offensive players for Auburn.

QB Robby Ashford

After Zach Calzada was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury, plus inconsistent play from TJ Finley, Harsin turned to Ashford as his next leading man. So far, he's been the most consistent of the Tigers' options under center.

Ashford offers dual-threat mobility thanks to his vision in speed. Since taking over the starting role in Week 4, he's averaged 4.4 yards per run and has scored five touchdowns with his legs. His best game came against LSU when he completed 50 percent of his passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

Ashford is expected to be the starter for Saturday's game and the remainder of the season. Last week against Mississippi State's defense, he completed just seven passes for 75 yards, but did rush for 106 yards and two scores.

RB Tank Bigsby

Bigsby remains the driving Auburn's offense. In the past two years, the 208-pound rusher has shown the physical traits needed to be a lead back in the SEC, but also the elusiveness in space to fight for the hard yards.

This season has been a career-worst for Bigsby, but in large part that could be blamed on the offensive line. Though nine games, he's totaled a low in total yards (676), carries (123) and yards after contact (3.4). Still, his 8 rushing touchdowns are a team-high regardless of position besides Ashford entering Week 11.

Bigsby's best game came against Ole Miss when he rushed for 179 yards on 20 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. This season, he's only record two 100-plus yard performances. Last season, the junior hit the triple-digit marker on five different occasions.

RB Jarquez Hunter

Hunter likely would be starting at most SEC schools due to his speed. He plays the "change-of-pace" role at Auburn and shines in space. In short, he plays the role of Devon Achane when Isaiah Spiller was on campus last season.

The production of Hunter has diminished this season. He currently is averaging just 4.6 yards per play and 7.4 carries per game. He currently is on pace to surpass his 89 rush attempts from last season, but only by nine snaps.

The biggest difference? Touchdowns. Hunter has doubled his touchdown total (three-to-six) from a season ago. The burst. however, has been missing. Last year, Hunter finished with nine "explosive runs" of 20 yards or more. This season, he's recorded two.

WR Ja'Varrius Johnson

The Plains' passing game has been immobile for most of the season. Between Finley and Ashford, Auburn has thrown six touchdown passes in nine games, five of which have come from behind the arm of the latter.

Johnson is one of the few more polished playmakers. He currently is averaging 18.6 yards per play and roughly three catches per game. Johnson's best game in conference play came against LSU when he hauled in three balls for 72 yards and scored on a 53-yard pass from Ashford.

TE John Samuel-Shenker

Samuel-Shenker returned for one more season as the COVID-19 pandemic gave all athletes an extra year of eligibility. Much like last season, he remains a security blanket for Ashford, though his numbers have diminished in yards per catch.

Last season, JSS finished fourth on the team with 34 catches for 413 yards and averaged 12.5 yards per reception. This year, he's totaled 20 catches for 211 yards and is averaging 10.5 yards per play. He is one of four Tigers with a touchdown reception.

