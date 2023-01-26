Texas A&M Men's Basketball vs. Auburn Tigers: How to Watch, Preview
After their first conference loss, the Texas A&M Aggies (13-6, 5-1 SEC) will hit the road to Auburn, looking for a bounce-back win against the streaking Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) on the road.
The Aggies dropped their most recent game against the Kentucky Wildcats, breaking their seven-game winning streak, but the same cannot be said for the Tigers, who now have won five in a row.
Key for the Aggies will be finding a way to stop explosive big-man Johni Broome, the Tigers’ sophomore forward who has averaged the third most blocks, second most rebounds and has tallied the fourth-best field goal percentage across the conference.
A solid defensive performance could make the difference in the game, with both teams coming in with a similar number of turnovers on the season — Texas A&M with 246 and Auburn with 252.
Rebounding will also be key for Buzz Williams’ Aggies, who have struggled to grab boards against bigger opponents all-season long.
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies (13-6, 5-1 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC)
WHERE: Neville Arena, Auburn, Alabama (9,121)
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, 8 p.m. CT
TELEVISION: ESPN2
RADIO: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SiriusXM 383
The Aggies will have a late tipoff against a familiar SEC West opponent, and will look for their second AP top-25 win of the season on the road.
Betting via SI SportsBook
SPREAD: Texas A&M +4.0
TOTAL: 135.7
MONEYLINE: Texas A&M +162, Auburn -195
