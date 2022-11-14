Jimbo Fisher Updates Three Key Texas A&M Offensive Players

COLLEGE STATION -- As Texas A&M looks to end its six-game losing streak against Massachusetts, the status of three key offensive players has been addressed.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said tight end Max Wright and running back Devon Achane are considered "day-to-day" entering Saturday's matchup against the Minutemen. Receiver Moose Muhammad III is expected to be active after failing to see action last weekend against Auburn.

Achane was ruled out prior to kickoff in the Aggies' 13-10 loss to the Tigers with a foot injury and was seen entering the A&M complex Monday with a walking boot. Known for his speed and vision, the junior has rushed for 887 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with his 5.6 yards per carry.

Amari Daniels saw a majority of the starting reps Saturday on The Plains, recording 11 of the team's 24 carries for 83 yards. Freshman Le'Veon Moss finished with five carries for seven yards.

Wright, the Aggies' top tight end, suffered a wrist injury in the first half that required immediate medical attention. The senior was put on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, but returned to the stadium before the final whistle.

Wright had been one of A&M's most consistent weapons passing since midseason. In his last four games, he's recorded nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Muhammad, who quickly took over as Ainias Smith's replacement in the slot, took the field for the opening kickoff, but did not play the remainder of the game. Fisher said postgame that the third-year receiver dealing with "an internal issue."

Muhammad relied his side of the story on social media.

"I want to clear the air," Muhammad tweeted. "I was benched for wearing arm sleeves—something that my teammates and opponents wear frequently for protection. I apologize to my teammates and fans and looking forward to getting back on the field."

Fisher said that he and Muhammad addressed the issue once they returned to College Station, and will move forward with him expected to play. Since Week 5, the North Carolina native has been A&M's No. 2 receiving option, totaling 29 catches for 425 yards and three scores.

The Aggies (3-7, 1-6 SEC) are in the midst of their longest skid since 1972. With Saturday's loss, Texas A&M became the first SEC program to be bowl ineligible this season. The Aggies will finish below .500 for the first time since 2008 when they finished 4-8 under Mike Sherman.

Texas A&M enters Saturday's Senior Day as a 34.5-point favorite over the Minutemen (1-9), who have lost seven straight. Fisher said while the UMass is struggling, Don Brown's squad will be more than ready to give the Aggies fits at Kyle Field.

"He is a pain to go against," Fisher said of Brown. "They run a lot of different stunts, blitzes, stems and other things. Offensively, they do the same thing. They're a very tough team to prepare for and we need to prepare very well."

Freshman quarterback Conner Weigman is expected to start again following a less than ideal outing on the road. After setting a Texas A&M freshman passing record with four touchdowns against Ole Miss, Weigman went 14-of-36 passing for 121 yards and had 13 consecutive incompletions in the second half.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

