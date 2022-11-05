Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones Disqualified For Targeting vs. Florida

COLLEGE STATION -- Another week, another starter out.

Texas A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones is out for the remainder of Saturday's game against Florida due to a targeting call. Freshman Smoke Bouie is set to replace him for the remainder of the game.

On a second-and-8 play, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson elected to go downfield to receiver Ricky Pearsall. The ball was jarred loose by Jones, but it was determined after further review that the junior led with the crown of his helmet.

Richardson and the Gators' rushing attack would capitalize on the penalty with a 10-yard touchdown run to take a 10-7 lead. Through the first quarter, Florida has totaled 140 rushing yards off 14 carries.

A&M responded on the ensuing drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Haynes King to Devon Achane to take a 14-10 lead. Richardson responded three plays later with a 65-yard touchdown to take a 17-14 lead.

Because the penalty occurred in the first quarter, Jones will not be suspended for the first half of next week's matchup against Auburn.

A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC) entered Saturday down 31 total players and 12 starters due to injuries and a flu outbreak found internally prior to kickoff. One of the Aggies players impacted was freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who was ruled out due to illness. Defensively, the Aggies lost defensive lineman Fadil Diggs, defensive back Bryce Anderson, and cornerback Deuce Harmon.

Freshman cornerback Denver Harris, who had been A&M's top depth piece behind both Jones and sophomore Tyreek Chappell, was suspended indefinitely last month after violating team rules following a 30-24 loss against South Carolina. Junior nickel defender Antonio Johnson is also out for Saturday's matchup due to a shoulder injury.

The Aggies will receive the ball to begin the second half.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter