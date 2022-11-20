Even After Texas A&M Win, Jimbo Fisher: 'We’re All Disappointed'

This wasn't the performance that Texas A&M wanted or needed.

But does that really matter at this point?

Before a near-empty Kyle Field on a miserable Saturday, the Aggies ended a historic losing streak with a pedestrian 20-3 win over the UMass Minutemen.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s message focused on “win,” but the disappointment in the state of the program was obvious.

“We haven’t won in a six-game losing streak,” Fisher said, referring to A&M’s longest skid since 1972. “No matter what you get, any win is a great win. And it’s a really good win.”

That can be debated.

What was evident on a cold and rainy Senior Day was that this game wasn’t about the seniors. Whatever can be salvaged from this lost campaign, which mercifully has one game left, is about underclassmen that need to be part of next year’s rebound.

If there is one.

Freshmen such as receiver Noah Thomas, running back Le’Veon Moss, linebacker Martrell Harris Jr., and defensive linemen Malick Sylla and Albert Regis had the most significant showings of their young careers.

Sophomore receiver Moose Muhammad III returned from his wardrobe malfunction with his longest career catch. Another sophomore, running back Amari Daniels, logged his longest run.

The Aggies (4-7) were without running back Devon Achane, freshman receiver Evan Stewart and tight end Max Wright. The contributions from some skill players who haven’t seen the field much this season give some hope.

“You can see Le’Veon is explosive,” Fisher said. “He’s going to be a really good player. Noah made good plays. I thought Amari Daniels ran the football very well. Those young guys are going to be really good players. Proud of those guys.”

And then there’s freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who passed for 191 despite a steady downpour and ran for another 66 yards. He’s opened his career with 114 attempts without an interception.

“Thought Conner did a really nice job in the game,” Fisher said. “Did a great job with his legs, making decisions, making plays early in the game, win the field position. You can see he’s athletic and can run.

“Was accurate with the ball. Made good throws. The balls were really wet. We got them dried up a little bit and did a better job. We didn’t throw as much in the second half, but I thought he managed the game, did things really well for the game. Thought he made some really good decisions.”

Not that many people saw it. Most of the sparse gathering shuffled out of Kyle Field after the band’s halftime performance, leaving an eerily empty stadium that had to be demoralizing for those in maroon and white.

“We’re all disappointed, not where we want to be,” Fisher said. “But they will be packed out of here next week.”

Texas A&M put the caps on the season no one saw coming Saturday against LSU. It’s the last chance for the Aggies to taste victory in 2022.

If anything, that’s the takeaway after taking down lowly UMass.

“Just remind you what it feels like, remind you what that is,” Fisher said. “Things are not far away. Everything goes back and forth based on how you practice and what you do and what you do on that day. It still feels good to go do that. That’s what you’re there for. That’s the ultimate goal.”

