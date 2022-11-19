Skip to main content

Aggies End Losing Streak In Uninspiring Win Over UMass

The Texas A&M Aggies are back in the win column after beating UMass on Saturday

The Texas A&M Aggies are finally back in the win column, after taking down the UMass Minutemen 20-3 at Kyle Field on Saturday

It wasn't the prettiest win for the Aggies, who held a slim 10-3 lead heading into the locker room at halftime over the one-win Minutemen. 

However, thanks to a potent-enough ground attack, a solid defensive effort, and a mistake-free day from freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, the Aggies were able to take care of business, getting the seniors a win in their final home game, and moving to 4-7 on the year.

Defensively, the Aggies completely overwhelmed UMass, holding the Minutemen to just 168 yards of total offense for the day, and 55 yards through the air on 9 of 22 passing from quarterback Brady Olson. 

They were also able to hold the Minutemen's best offensive playmaker, Ellis Merriweather, to just 47 yards for the day on 15 carries. 

On the other side of the ball, without Devon Achane in the game, the Aggies were led by running back Le'Veon Moss, who ended the day with 72 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

layden robinson 42
Play
Football

Texas A&M OL Robison Knows Value of Late Season Reps For Young Aggies

Texas A&M may not have gotten the win in the fashion that they wanted, but there's profit in these late season games for the younger Aggies.

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19465078
Play
News

Even After Texas A&M Win, Jimbo Fisher: 'We’re All Disappointed'

Young players step us as the Aggies snap a six-game losing streak by beating UMass.

By Art Garcia
ESF
Play
Football

Texas A&M Ends Six-Game Losing Streak, But Show Lingering Flaws In Win

Texas A&M nearly choked away its cupcake matchup over UMass.

By Cole Thompson

Following the win, the Aggies will prepare for their final game of the season on Nov. 26 against the No. 6 LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, where they will hope to play College Football Playoff spoiler to the Tigers. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here

layden robinson 42
Football

Texas A&M OL Robison Knows Value of Late Season Reps For Young Aggies

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19465078
News

Even After Texas A&M Win, Jimbo Fisher: 'We’re All Disappointed'

By Art Garcia
ESF
Football

Texas A&M Ends Six-Game Losing Streak, But Show Lingering Flaws In Win

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19465090
Football

Aggies Struggle, Drag Themselves to Victory Over UMass

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19464018
News

Aggies End Losing Streak In Uninspiring Win Over UMass

By Matt Galatzan
SCS
Football

Halftime Update: Sloppy Texas A&M Holds Slight Lead Over UMass

By Cole Thompson
GettyImages-1439251692
Football

Aggies Survive, Win Ugly Over UMass Minutemen, 20-3: Live Game Updates

By Collier Logan
GettyImages-1439250099
Football

Aggies vs. Minutemen Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins