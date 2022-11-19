Aggies End Losing Streak In Uninspiring Win Over UMass

The Texas A&M Aggies are finally back in the win column, after taking down the UMass Minutemen 20-3 at Kyle Field on Saturday.

It wasn't the prettiest win for the Aggies, who held a slim 10-3 lead heading into the locker room at halftime over the one-win Minutemen.

However, thanks to a potent-enough ground attack, a solid defensive effort, and a mistake-free day from freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, the Aggies were able to take care of business, getting the seniors a win in their final home game, and moving to 4-7 on the year.

Defensively, the Aggies completely overwhelmed UMass, holding the Minutemen to just 168 yards of total offense for the day, and 55 yards through the air on 9 of 22 passing from quarterback Brady Olson.

They were also able to hold the Minutemen's best offensive playmaker, Ellis Merriweather, to just 47 yards for the day on 15 carries.

On the other side of the ball, without Devon Achane in the game, the Aggies were led by running back Le'Veon Moss, who ended the day with 72 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Following the win, the Aggies will prepare for their final game of the season on Nov. 26 against the No. 6 LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, where they will hope to play College Football Playoff spoiler to the Tigers.

