Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Releases Statement On Mike Leach's Passing

Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher released a statement following the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.

"The game of college football has lost a great coach & an even greater man," Fisher wrote. "I have always had tremendous respect for Mike and truly enjoyed the time I have spent with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Leach family."

Leach died at the age of 61 Monday evening following complications related to a heart condition, the school announced. He was closing out his third season in the SEC as the Bulldogs' head coach.

Prior to being hospitalized, Leach was seen at a local holiday party Saturday evening in the company of fans and local media. He fell ill Sunday morning and was treated at the local hospital before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, roughly 120 miles away from Starkville.

Leach's family said, in a statement released Tuesday by the school, that Leach participated in organ donation at the University of Mississippi Medical Center as "a final act of charity."

"We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world," Leach's family said. "Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Leach, best known for witty comments, long soliloquies on outside football topics, and warm demeanor within the press room, spent over three decades coaching at the collegiate level. Hired by Hal Mumme at Iowa Weslyn in 1989, he would perfect the Air Raid style offense and implement it across the country at multiple programs.

Leach served as head coach at Texas Tech (2000-09), Washington State (2012-19) and Mississippi State (2020-22) over his illustrious career. He finished with a 158-107 record, including a 19-17 record during his three seasons at MSU. Most recently, Leach picked up his first Egg Bowl victory over Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss on Thanksgiving, propelling the Bulldogs to an 8-4 record.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of Mike Leach," Mississippi State interim athletic director Bracky Brett said in a statement. "College football lost one of its most beloved figures today, but his legacy will last forever. Mike's energetic personality, influential presence and extraordinary leadership touched millions of athletes, students, coaches, fans, family and friends for decades.

"We are all better for having known Mike Leach. The thoughts and prayers of Mississippi State University and the entire Bulldog family are with his wife Sharon, his children and the entire Leach family."

Leach is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Janeen, Kim, Cody and Kiersten; and three grandchildren. MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will take over as the interim coach when the Bulldogs face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

