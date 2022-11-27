Aggies Roll Over LSU, End Tigers Playoff Chances

The Texas A&M Aggies got their signature win of the 2022 season, taking down the No. 5 LSU Tigers in College Station 38-23.

That's right, Jimbo Fisher got his signature win. For the third straight season, Fisher has led the Aggies to a win, over a top-5 team.

Unfortunately, that win came too late, with the Aggies now done for the season at 5-7 overall.

Nonetheless, the Aggies can, should, and will enjoy this one.

without a doubt, the hero of the game for Texas A&M was Devon Achane, who put the Aggies on his shoulders to the tune of 37 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns - including the game-sealing score in the fourth quarter that put the Aggies up 38-17.

Freshman quarterback Conner Weigman also did just enough to complement the dominant run game, completing 12 of 16 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Moose Muhammad, who led the team with five catches for 94 yards was on the receiving end of one of those scores, with freshman Donovan Green hauling in the other.

More importantly, the Aggies' defense, which was lauded coming into the year, finally showed up, making key plays at key times, including a defensive touchdown, to hold the Tigers' offense in check.

Following the win, the Aggies must now take a deep look in the mirror and decide which path they are going to take.

Does Jimbo Fisher relinquish playcalling duties? Is DJ Durkin a one-year stop at defensive coordinator?

Will there be a mass exodus in the transfer portal?

All of these things and more will be in play this offseason.

But at least for now, the Aggies can end this year in celebration, taking down and ruining the chances for a College Football Playoff contender.

Even if there is no bowl on the other side.

