Which Aggies are Early Mock Draft First-Round Projections?

    • November 30, 2021
    NFL Mock Draft: Two Aggies Leave Early In Brugler's Mock

    Dane Brugler believes that two A&M players should be considered Round 1 prospects
    Texas A&M's 2021 season was met with criticism following an 8-4 finish in 2021. At the least for the first time since 2017, the Aggies are expected to be represented in Day 1 of the NFL Draft. 

    As part of an early look at the 2022 NFL Draft, The Athletic's Dane Brugler compiled his list of names that should be ready to make the jump to the pros come next spring. Thirty-two names were found on the list, including a pair of Aggies that are widely expected to be considered locks for Day 1 status. 

    Per Brugler, the Buffalo Bills will upgrade the offensive line at the No. 22 selection by adding do-it-all offensive lineman Kenyon Green. Green, who has played four positions since arriving in College Station, projects to be a guard at the next level. 

    Green to Buffalo is one of my favorite team-prospect fits in this mock draft because of his versatility to interchangeably play guard or tackle. He plays with above-average balance before and after contact with the functional strength to sustain his blocks. His position flexibility gives the Bills starter-quality depth across the offensive line. - Brugler 

    The Bills have been known in the past to select positionless players and find homes for them at the next level. Two seasons ago, the team added offensive lineman Cody Ford, who now plays guard after beginning his career that tackle. In the same draft with the No. 9 pick, they added defensive lineman Ed Oliver. 

    Oliver, who was projected to be a hybrid defensive lineman, has been one of the league's breakout stars in 2021 at the defensive tackle spot. Currently, the third-year pro ranks 15th among NFL defensive tackles in pressures on the season with 26,  according to Pro Football Focus.

    With the No. 26 pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upgrade the trenches on the defensive side by adding defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal. Based on the Bucs' current 3-4 scheme, Leal would project to play a defensive end role that could shift inside when moving to a more traditional 4-3 look. 

    A toolsy, productive player, Leal, who currently leads the Aggies with 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, has true inside-outside versatility on the defensive line. He is stout vs. the run with his physical hands and rushes with impressive body control for a 290-pounder. Although he needs to be more consistent, Leal’s highlights and traits give off Jonathan Allen vibes. - Brugler 

    Leal has been one of the more consistent players this season for Mike Elko's defense. Finishing the regular season second in sacks (8.5), Leal has given scouts a look at both his run-stopping ability and his skills as a pass-rusher. 

    Brugler has 14 players from the SEC going in Round 1 of his latest mock draft. Georgia leads the way with three prospects while A&M and Alabama each have two. Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky,  LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss all have one representative projected to go on Thursday night.  

    The 2022 NFL Draft will be held on held on April 28–30 in Paradise, Nevada. A&M has yet to announce any underclassmen to declare for the impending class. 

