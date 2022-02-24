Texas A&M Adds New Coach From Mountain West Conference

Texas A&M found strength in its trenches with the addition of Steve Addazio. Now, another Addazio is making his way into College Station.

Louie Addazio, Steve's son, is expected to join the staff under Jimbo Fisher from Nevada. Louie Addazio was hired by the Wolfpack following the firing of Steve after the 2021 season.

The news was first reported by FootballScoop.com. His role on staff has yet to be determined as of this time.

A former tight end, Louie Addazio played under Steve at Boston College. He was a three-year letterman before testing out the NFL. Ultimately, he elected to go into coaching long-term following the 2015 season.

Louie Addazio was hired by Ohio State in 2016, where he served as an offensive graduate assistant for three seasons under Urban Meyer. During his three seasons, the Buckeyes produced a plethora of NFL offensive linemen, including Billy Price, Pat Elflein, Michael Jordan, Jamarco Jones and Isaiah Prince.

Prior to joining his father, Louie also served as the tight ends coach for Bowling Green in 2020. Under coach Scot Loeffler, he helped develop Quinton Morris into an all-conference player.

Morris led Falcons in every major receiving category with 55 receptions, 649 yards, and four touchdowns. Fellow tight end Austin Dorris also enjoyed a career season for the Falcons as well, grabbing 14 passes for 127 yards while starting all 12 games.

The Wolfpack, now led by Ken Wilson, will be looking for their 10th offensive line coach since 2009. Addazio was hired by Wilson after former Nevada coach Jay Norvell left the program after five seasons to take over for Steve Addazio at Colorado State.

