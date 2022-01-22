Texas A&M Has Found Its New Offensive Line Coach

Throughout this offseason, Texas A&M has lost multiple assistants to other job openings across the country, including defensive coordinator Mike Elko, strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt, and offensive line coach Josh Henson.

Henson, who was hired away from the Aggies to serve as the offensive coordinator for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans, left a particularly large hole in the coaching staff, that seemed difficult to replace.

On Friday afternoon, however, it appears that the Aggies have found that replacement, with Jimbo Fisher, reportedly set to hire former Colorado State, Temple, and Boston College head coach, Steve Addazio.

Addazio, who was recently fired from his position at Colorado State after amassing a 4-12 record over two seasons, began his college coaching career at Syracuse in 1995, where he coached offensive line and tight ends for the Orange.

Addazio would eventually find his way to Florida under Urban Meyer in 2005, where he would eventually take over as the team's offensive coordinator after the exit of Dan Mullen in 2009.

As the offensive coordinator in Gainsville, Addazio helped the Gators to a 13-1 record, an SEC East crown, ranking No. 6 in the country in total offense, and No. 10 in scoring offense.

Addazio eventually parlayed that success to the head coaching position at Boston College in 2013, where he would stay until 2019.

