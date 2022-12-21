Aggies Sign OT Colton Thomasson

The Texas A&M Aggies signed a critical part of the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, when Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX) offensive tackle, Colton Thomasson turned in his letter of intent.

Thomasson selected the Aggies over a host of other impressive offers from around the country, including Baylor, Michigan State, Oklahoma, TCU, and Texas.

"I am grateful to God for making me the young man I am today, and blessing me with the opportunities I have," Thomasson said upon his commitment. "I want to thank my family for taking me around our great Nation to improve my skills and help me realize where I want to go. I love you Mom, Dad and Carley. I would not be blessed as I am today, without your support and encouragement.

Coach Hill, Coach Teuton, and the entire Ranger coaching staff; thank you for pushing me to be the best player, person and Christian I can be. This entire recruiting process has been amazing and I am so thankful to all the stellar universities and coaches who have taken a chance on me. If I have learned anything in life so far, it is to follow my heart. I am humbled and honored to announce I will be committing to Texas A&M University... Gig'EM"

With Thomasson now in the fold, the Aggies have put together an impressive group of offensive linemen, which includes Austin Westlake's TJ Shanahan, and east coast tackle Naquil Betrand and Chase Bisontis.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here