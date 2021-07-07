Aggies Add Elite Kicker Recruit To 2022 Class

The Texas A&M Aggies received a major boost to their specialist group on Wednesday afternoon, when 2022 kicking prospect Ethn Moczulski committed to the program.

Moczulski, a native of Mead, Washington, now becomes the 11th commitment of the 2022 class for the Aggies and the first specialist of the group.

"I would like to thank my mom, dad, and sister for all of their time, support, and encouragement throughout this process," Maczulski said in a statement. "I am very appreciative of my family and friends who have helped me be the person I am today. A big thank you to the Mt. Spokane High-School football program for talking me into playing football, building me as a player and individual, and giving me the opportunity to grow as an athlete. Thanks to Chris Sailer and staff for all the instruction and guidance along the way. Thanks to adam Tanalksi for your instruction and helping me with the recruiting process. I'm also appreciative of Kohl's kicking staff for the additional instruction and support. With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my career on full scholarship at Texas A&M University. Huge thank you to coach Fisher and Coach Russell for believing in me. This is just the beginning... #GigEm"

For Mr. Spokane High School, Muczulski was named the Spring 2021 All-State Washington First-Team Kicker by SB Live and the Max Preps preseason Washington All-State high school team.

Kohl's Kicking Camps, which scouts and rates all specialists from around the country, ranks Moczulski as a five-star recruit and the eighth-best kicking prospect in the country.

In May of 2021, Moczulski attended a Kohl’s Showcase Camp. It was his first Kohl’s ranking event. He scored 12 points on field goals and graded out at the 5.0 star level as a kicker. His leg strength showed up in both field goals and kick-offs. His kick-off score of 116.3 was outstanding! Moczulski also won the kickoff competition at camp as well. Moczulski graded out as a top 10 kicker nationally. He might be the best kicker in the Western United States in the 2022 class. This summer will be an important time for Moczulski!

Moczulski also received offers from his home state schools of Washington and Washington State and holds an offer from the Oregon State Beavers as well.