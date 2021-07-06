What Should Texas A&M Expectations Be For Haynes King?

In what could be the start of a new tenure at quarterback, what should the Aggies expectations be for Haynes King in 2021?

Until proven otherwise, Texas A&M's starting quarterback battle for 201 comes down to Haynes King and Zach Calzada. Kellen Mond is gone and now, it's time for the next Aggie gunslinger to take control.

By all inclinations, King has the lead entering fall camp. Can he hold it throughout the season? And if so, what should the Texas A&M faithful truly expect from the redshirt freshman.

Unlike most programs, Jimbo Fisher allowed Mond to maneuver his way through most of the 2020 season. Then again, the Aggies were playing in a 10-game all-conference schedule, so trusting a first-year quarterback without an immense lead is a tall task.

King was listed as the team's No. 2 quarterback for all of last fall and did see minor reps in games against Alabama and South Carolina. Against the Gamecocks, his 45-yard pass to Max Wright would be the first of a promising career.

Now it's about building off that momentum and into a full-fledged starting role.

When looking back at King's high school career for Longview, it's easy to see why many believed he was a top 10 prospect under center. During his junior season, he led the Lobos to a 16-0 season, culminating in a Class 6A-Division II championship.

The following season, he only improved in both his decision-making and running ability. King threw for 1,926 yards and 20 touchdowns while tacking on another 550 rushing yards and 10 scores with his legs.

He finished his career with the Lobos posting a 37-2 record as a starter.

King went 2-of-4 passing last season with one touchdown and one interception. His game against Alabama showed massive rookie mistakes, but his rebound against South Carolina proved he could move outside the pocket and extend drives with his legs.

As a runner, King found some stability in garbage time, adding another 43 with his legs.

If the Maroon and White game showed anything of the future, it's that King will be fine behind an offensive line that is rebuilding. The Aggies are replacing four starters and having former All-American guard Kenyon Green move from left guard to left tackle.

On a third-down play, King rolled out to avoid a sack and connected on short completions to his slot receiver and running back. Don't let the completion rating fool you as his arm can go deep.

Any young quarterback behind a flawed offensive line will be in trouble. The biggest question will be if King can build a rapport with his receivers. Mond struggled last fall to truly find a go-to weapon with Jhamon Ausbon electing to opt-out.

Only Ainias Smith recorded more than 500 receiving yards on the campaign, and he mainly was used as a secondary running back due to the lack of depth at the position.

There's no question that King's athleticism can bail him out of trouble at times, but he can't be the entire answer to the question of the Aggies' offseason hopes. A stable offensive line will help. So will a true No. 1 receiver.

On talent alone, King has the skills to take him high school production and thrive in the SEC. Having a full offseason to learn Fisher's system and adding non-conference games should boost his confidence as midseason approaches.

If the Aggies find stability in the trenches, plus a top-tier target, King could finish as high as the top quarterback in the conference. If not, expect games to be close down to the wire as the potential first-year starter is asked to play a larger role than initially expected.

