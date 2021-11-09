Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    Photo Recap: Relive A&M's Impressive Win Over Auburn

    The Aggies beat the Tigers with a little bit of offense and a lot of defense to stay alive in the SEC West race
    Michael Clemons and the Aggies' defense scored the game's only touchdown on a 24-yard fumble return early in the fourth quarter to help Texas A&M beat Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday in front of the second-largest crowd ever at Kyle Field, 109,835.

    That Clemons fumble recovery came after Jayden Peevy punched the ball free from the scrambling Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, allowing Clemons, who was also near Nix at the time, to 'scoop-and-score' all the way to the end zone.

    Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada finished the game with 15 completions on 29 attempts for 192 yards and shook off an apparent left shoulder injury in the third quarter.

    Calzada would perform well enough for A&M to outlast Auburn in a defensive battle between the two highest-ranked two-loss teams in the country.

    Auburn, who had yet to lose to the Aggies at Kyle Field since A&M joined the SEC in 2012, had that 4-0 streak snapped.

    Calzada finally got things going offensively late in the third quarter with a 49-yard completion to Caleb Chapman that set up a 29-yard Seth Small field goal that gave the Aggies a 6-3 lead.

    Small would do it again, this time from 47 yards with 13:40 remaining in the game to put A&M up 9-3 before the Aggies' defense and Clemons found the end zone. Small would connect again from 37 yards with 3:15 remaining.

    Small put the Aggies on the board first with a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter, but Auburn's Anders Carlson would answer with his own 32-yard field goal later in the quarter.

    Small and Carlson would both later miss field goals that would've broken the 3-3 tie.

    Next up for the 7-2 Aggies are the 7-2 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi on Nov. 13.

    You can view the full photo gallery and highlights from the win below:

    usa_today_13392207.0
    USATSI_17107607
    USATSI_17107876
    USATSI_17107674
    USATSI_17107689
    USATSI_17107903
    USATSI_17109713
    USATSI_17107549
    USATSI_17109714
    USATSI_17107607
    USATSI_17109704
    USATSI_17107676
    USATSI_17107462
    USATSI_17107754
    USATSI_17107859
    USATSI_17107875
    USATSI_17108020
    USATSI_17107904
    USATSI_17107876
    USATSI_17109707
    USATSI_17109711

