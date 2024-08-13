Texas A&M Aggies Earn Commitment From Elite OF/PHP J.D. Alexander
Texas A&M Aggies coach Michael Earley got a little present this weekend when he secured a verbal commitment from Louisiana high school baseball player J.D. Alexander. The combination outfielder/right-handed pitcher is the top-ranked baseball player in the state for 2026.
According to Prep Baseball, Armstrong is ranked in the Top 50 nationally. The Berbe High School student committed to the Aggies through his social media account Saturday night. As a junior, the 6-2 Alexander still has room to grow. His body will fill out by the time he comes to College Station.
Barbe High is a national power and Alexander has a big something to do with it. Alexander is tough on the mound and at the plate. He does not strike out much. He bats left-handed, despite being a right-handed flame thrower.
He has a fastball that has gone up to 89 MPH. At 185 pounds, he will add muscle once he gets to college and works out under the guidance of the strength and conditioning coach.
Alexander is being heavily recruited by many top Power 4 Conference teams. His verbal commitment really means nothing until he signs his name on the National Letter of Intent next winter. Alexander has not said whether he will take trips to other schools. He has also not publicly stated he is shutting down his recruiting.
Aggies fans are going to have to hold their breath until the next signing day to see if the commitment sticks. Once it gets closer to signing time, flip season begins. Schools come out of the woodwork to try and get a kid to sign with a school while being verbally committed to another school.