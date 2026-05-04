Texas A&M Baseball Falls in Rankings After Dropping Home Series to Auburn

Due to inclement weather on Friday, Michael Earley and Texas A&M dropped back-to-back contests to Butch Thompson and Auburn on Saturday, falling 18-5 and 5-4. Game 1’s shortfall marked the Aggies’ first run-rule loss since folding to No. 1 UCLA at Globe Life Field on Feb. 28.

On the cusp of being swept at home, the Aggies fought back on Sunday, claiming a 4-3 victory to escape the weekend with a series record of 1-2. Outscoring A&M, 26-13, across the three-game slate, Auburn snapped the Aggies’ five-series winning streak, pushing their Southeastern Conference record to 15-8.

With the Maroon and White now playing catch-up, where do they rank among Men’s College World Series contenders going forward?

Texas A&M on Edge of Top 10 Following Series Loss at Blue Bell Park

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Blake Binderup celebrates at home plate with Bear Harrison (16), Boston Kellner (6), and Nico Partida (2). | 12thMan.com

After a lackluster doubleheader, A&M was demoted two spots to No. 9 in the weekly ranks, behind the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and ahead of the Oregon State Beavers.

The Aggies are one of four teams that represent the SEC in the top 10, alongside the No. 4 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, who retained their spots with series victories over the now-No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Missouri Tigers, as well as No. 6 Auburn, who advanced two spots courtesy of the successful trip to Aggieland.

UCLA remains atop the rankings, dominating Michigan State to secure the series sweep in East Lansing, Michigan. With a 43-4 overall record, the Bruins remain undefeated against Big 10 opponents and are a heavy favorite to prevail in Omaha.

A pair of Atlantic Coast Conference competitors follow closely behind UCLA, with No. 2 North Carolina and No. 3 Georgia Tech remaining sole representatives of the ACC within the top 10.

Other notable top 25 SEC challengers include No. 17 Arkansas, No. 19 Alabama, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 21 Florida and No. 24 Oklahoma.

Here is the updated top 25, per D1 Baseball:

1) UCLA Bruins 2) North Carolina Tar Heels 3) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 4) Texas Longhorns 5) Georgia Bulldogs 6) Auburn Tigers 7) Kansas Jayhawks 8) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9) Texas A&M Aggies 10) Oregon State Beavers 11) Mississippi State Bulldogs 12) Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles 13) Oregon Ducks 14) Florida State Seminoles 15) West Virginia Mountaineers 16) Arizona State Sun Devils 17) Arkansas Razorbacks 18) USC Trojans 19) Alabama Crimson Tide 20) Ole Miss Rebels 21) Florida Gators 22) Boston College Eagles 23) Virginia Cavaliers 24) Oklahoma Sooners 25) Nebraska Cornhuskers

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