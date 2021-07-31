Talented 2023 OT Colton Thomasson Announces College Commitment

Sports Illustrated home
Aggies Gain Commitment From Talented 2023 OT Colton Thomasson

The Aggies picked up a big time 2023 commitment on Saturday afternoon
Author:

The Texas A&M Aggies have gotten off to a great start with their 2023 class thus far, already having landed elite quarterback Eli Holstien, and defensive lineman, Anthony James. 

On Saturday, the Aggies added another talented name to that list, in Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX) offensive tackle, Colton Thomasson. 

Thomasson selected the Aggies over a host of other impressive offers from around the country, including Baylor, Michigan State, Oklahoma, TCU, and Texas.

READ MORE: Way-Too-Early Game Predictions: Texas A&M Vs Missouri 

"I am grateful to God for making me the young man I am today, and blessing me with the opportunities I have! I want to thank my family for taking me around our great Nation to improve my skills and help me realize where I want to go," Thomasson said in a statement. "I love you Mom, Dad and Carley. I would not be blessed as I am today, without your support and encouragement. Coach Hill, Coach Teuton, and the entire Ranger coaching staff; thank you for pushing me to be the best player, person and Christian I can be. This entire recruiting process has been amazing and I am so thankful to all the stellar universities and coaches who have taken a chance on me. If I have learned anything in life so far, it is to follow my heart. I am humbled and honored to announce I will be committing to Texas A&M University... Gig'EM"

With Thomasson now in the fold, the aggies have added protection for the aforementioned Holstein and added a shot of momentum into the program as the next dead period approaches.

READ MORE: Texas To The SEC: Time For Texas A&M To Rewrite The Script

