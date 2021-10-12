A Pair Of Aggies Earn Honors After Saturday's Performance

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada had quite a game against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night at Kyle Field, and it's earned him the Maxwell Award Player of the Week as well as the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, as announced on Tuesday.

Calzada went 10-of-10 to start the game against Alabama in just his fourth career start and accumulated 123 passing yards before his first incompletion, which was an interception.

By the time the day was complete, Calzada was 21 of 31 with 285 passing yards and three touchdowns, and one interception.

Showing poise in the fourth quarter, Calzada threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ainias Smith to tie the game with just three minutes remaining. After the A&M defense held and forced the Alabama offense to punt, Calzada struck again, leading the offense 54 yards in eight plays to set up the game-winning Seth Small 28-yard field goal as time expired.

Smith earned honorable mention honors for the Tyler Rose Award for his performance on Saturday.

Smith caught six passes for 85 yards including two touchdowns for the game.

It was the A&M football program's first win over a top-ranked team since the Aggies' inaugural season in the SEC in 2012 when they also defeated No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Following the Aggies' victory at Kyle Field on Saturday, the 12th Man stormed the field, prompting a $100,000 "second offense" fine from the SEC for breaking the league's "access to competition area" policy.

A&M will hit the road to Columbia, Missouri this Saturday for another SEC matchup against the Missouri Tigers at 11:00 a.m. CT, to be broadcast on the SEC Network.

