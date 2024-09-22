Texas A&M Aggies Hold On Late, Snag Home Win Over Bowling Green
It might not have looked pretty, but the Texas A&M Aggies held on for their third straight win of the season, this time at home against Bowling Green.
Entering the matchup, the Aggies needed a win to keep their momentum alive one week before they were to hit the road to Arlington to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. Playing Bowling Green was supposedly going to give them a slight breather after a visit to The Swamp, but it proved to be almost scarier.
The Falcons kept it close throughout the contest behind a 250-yard passing game from Connor Bazelak, but ultimately came up short 26-20 to fall to 1-2 on their season.
After an impressive performance last week, Marcel Reed forced Mike Elko's hand, with the coach deciding that each week's starter would be a game-time decision. This week, it was Reed who got the chance to keep his hot streak alive over Conner Weigman, and he delivered.
The freshman threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns — connecting with both Jahdae Walker and Theo Melin Ohrstrom through the air — while also using his legs to nearly scratch 100 rushing yards on the evening, leading the Aggies in the category.
Texas A&M started fast, marching down the field with an 11-play game-opening drive that ended with a passing touchdown, but it wasn't until early in the second quarter that it scored again, when Randy Bond knocked in his first of four field goals of the game.
Despite the offense's stagnation, however, the Aggies' defense was able to keep a lid on Bowling Green in the first half, holding them to just a field goal. That streak ended almost immediately, however.
The Falcons got themselves an extra 10 yards on the second-half kickoff, and Bazelak flexed his arm on the ensuing play, finding Harold Fannin Jr. for a 65-yard score to keep the Aggies sweating.
The response? An eight-play drive that went down the field to mark Reed's second touchdown of the night and give the Aggies a 20-10 lead.
Bowling Green responded right away with a touchdown of its own — this time a 40-yard score by running back Rahkeem Smith — but after that, the end zone wasn't found again by either side.
Two more Bond field goals put the Aggies at 26, while one more from the Falcons at the very end of the game following a trade-off of turnovers gave them 20. Texas A&M earned its third win of the season at home to cap off the fourth of its season.
Next up for the Aggies will be a trip to Arlington to face the Arkansas Razorbacks before returning to Kyle Field for a test against the red-hot Missouri Tigers.
Tipoff from the former contest next Saturday is set for the afternoon. Exact time is TBD.