Texas A&M Lands First Transfer Portal Commitment of Offseason

The Texas A&M Aggies have been active in the transfer portal, looking to add to their offense for the 2026 season, including at their skills position to aid quarterback Marcel Reed.

Now, head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies have landed their first commitment from the transfer portal in tight end Houston Thomas, a UTSA transfer who grew up in College Station. He announced the news on social media this afternoon.

Thomas marks the first addition for the Aggies, and a homecoming that the tight end has been wanting after spending time in the Alamo City, becoming one of the most dynamic tight ends in Conference USA.

Coming Home

Sep 2, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners wide receiver Joshua Cephus (2) celebrates with tight end Houston Thomas (88) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Thomas is a big-bodied tight end who specializes in receiving, as compared to being placed more along the offensive line to aid in blocking schemes. At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, he is more than capable, but will be a big target for Reed, primarily in the end zone, where he relies on his tight ends.

Thomas was productive in the Roadrunners' offense during his four seasons with the team. During his freshman season, he caught his first career pass against Rice, but he only saw action during four games, preserving his redshirt. He saw an uptick in usage in the 2023 season, playing in all 13 games and earning one start, finishing the season with nine receptions for 101 yards.

Thomas took a significant step forward in 2024, earning nine starts at tight end and playing in all 13 games that season. He would finish with the most productive season of his career, totaling 470 yards and three touchdowns on 34 receptions. This past season, he would take a slight step back, tallying 347 yards on 34 receptions, the same amount as the 2024 season.

For the College Station native, though, this marks a bittersweet reunion with his hometown. He played his high school career at College Station High School, where he even graduated in the same class as Elko's son. Despite not earning an offer from the Aggies out of high school, he has come full circle as he will use his final year of eligibility playing in front of his hometown crowd.

Thomas marks the first official commitment for Elko and his staff from the transfer portal, and as they continue to host more recruits, more dominoes are sure to fall during the 15-day window that the new transfer portal rules will follow.

Recommended Articles