All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Land Commitment From Four-Star CB Cobey Sellers

The Aggies are rising up the recruiting rankings with yet another top commitment

Matt Galatzan

In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies are on a role on the recruiting trail.

On Saturday, four-star Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX) cornerback Cobey Sellers committed to the program, picking the Aggies over Texas and Oklahoma.

Sellers, who now becomes the 11th commitment of the Aggies 2025 class, currently ranks as the No. 165 player nationally, No. 20 cornerback, and No. 28 player in Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is now the second highest-rated commit behind Husan Longstreet.

Cobey Sellers

On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong had reported just last week that Sellers was trending toward the Aggies, thanks in large part to his relationship with new head coach Mike Elko.

After taking a couple of visits to see this new Texas A&M staff in the spring, they are trending here," Wiltfong said. "This is one of the first prospects that the new staff hit the ground running on with coach (Artistide) and coach Elko leading the charge. And then when coach Peterson got hired from Kansas he also has been all in on this recruitment... Oklahoma was at one point considered the favorite, but right now it is Texas A&M."

Sellers is on track to take an official visit to Aggieland on June 7, where he will be joined by No. 1 safety Jonah Williams, giving Texas A&M a chance to make a major statement this summer, as perhaps the premier destination for defensive back recruits in the county.

"The Aggies could add Cobey Sellers, I think they're trending for Jonah Williams right now. And then Trey McNutt, another elite safety from Ohio there in the top three or four for him," Wiltfong said. "Texas A&M has a chance to put together one of the special defensive back hauls in the country."

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com