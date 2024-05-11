Texas A&M Aggies Land Commitment From Four-Star CB Cobey Sellers
The Texas A&M Aggies are on a role on the recruiting trail.
On Saturday, four-star Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX) cornerback Cobey Sellers committed to the program, picking the Aggies over Texas and Oklahoma.
Sellers, who now becomes the 11th commitment of the Aggies 2025 class, currently ranks as the No. 165 player nationally, No. 20 cornerback, and No. 28 player in Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is now the second highest-rated commit behind Husan Longstreet.
On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong had reported just last week that Sellers was trending toward the Aggies, thanks in large part to his relationship with new head coach Mike Elko.
After taking a couple of visits to see this new Texas A&M staff in the spring, they are trending here," Wiltfong said. "This is one of the first prospects that the new staff hit the ground running on with coach (Artistide) and coach Elko leading the charge. And then when coach Peterson got hired from Kansas he also has been all in on this recruitment... Oklahoma was at one point considered the favorite, but right now it is Texas A&M."
Sellers is on track to take an official visit to Aggieland on June 7, where he will be joined by No. 1 safety Jonah Williams, giving Texas A&M a chance to make a major statement this summer, as perhaps the premier destination for defensive back recruits in the county.
"The Aggies could add Cobey Sellers, I think they're trending for Jonah Williams right now. And then Trey McNutt, another elite safety from Ohio there in the top three or four for him," Wiltfong said. "Texas A&M has a chance to put together one of the special defensive back hauls in the country."