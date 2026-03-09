Where Is Texas A&M Projected in March Madness Today?

The first regular season for the Texas A&M Aggies under head coach Bucky McMillan is in the books as the Aggies tallied a 21-10 overall record and an 11-7 record in the SEC, which sits the Aggies tied for fourth place in the conference standings, tied with the Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers.

It was an up-and-down season for the Aggies under their first-year head coach after having a quick start to conference play in which they went out to a 7-1 record in the SEC during their first eight games of conference play, which at the time had the Aggies at the top of the conference standings.

However, after the hot start, the Aggies hit a wall in February, with a 2-6 record during the month, and throughout the rough stretch, the Aggies dropped four straight games at one point. Texas A&M was able to end the regular season by getting back on track, winning its last two games over Kentucky and LSU, which has put the Aggies in a good spot with the NCAA Tournament on the horizon.

Texas A&M Out of the Bubble and Safely in the NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee shoots the ball as Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh defends. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After winning their last two games, the Aggies finish up the regular season with some momentum, as the calendar now flips over to March, and that is reflected in the Aggies newest spot in a recent bracketology prediction.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi released a recent bracketology prediction on Sunday night, and the Aggies are now safely in the NCAA Tournament as they received a prediction to be a No. 9 seed in the San Jose region, with a matchup predicted against the No. 8-seeded UCLA Bruins.

The Bruins ended the regular season with the same 21-10 record as the Aggies and ended with a 13-7 record in Big Ten play, and were ranked tied for fourth place in the Big Ten standings.

The Aggies would face a tough challenge if they were to get out of the matchup against the Bruins, as the next round would pit Texas A&M against the winner of the matchup between the No. 1 seed of the San Jose region, the Arizona Wildcats, and No. 16 Queens.

The other top seeds in the San Jose region would be the No. 2 Illinois Fighting Illini, No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs, No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, and No. 6 BYU Cougars.

Before the Aggies get to the NCAA Tournament, they will have to battle through the SEC Tournament, which starts on Wednesday. And with their 11-7 record during conference play, the Aggies receive a first-round bye in the tournament and will await their opponent on Thursday, as they will take on the winner of the Oklahoma Sooners and South Carolina Gamecocks matchup.