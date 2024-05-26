Texas A&M Aggies On Short List to Land 4-Star WR Jacorey Watson
Well, the Texas A&M Aggies are one step closer to adding another receiving talent to their 2025 recruiting class.
After taking an unofficial visit to coach Mike Elko in College Station back in February, four-star receiver Jacorey Watson added the Aggies to his shortlist, as announced Friday. Watson, coming from Pearland, Texas and standing 5-10 as an undersized, yet elusive wide-out is certainly an asset.
Watson's scouting report isn't extensive but does mention his quick times in the 100-meter dash, which is certainly a testament to his speed. The Aggies are known for targeting quick receivers — more notably guys like Speedy Noil, Christian Kirk, Ainias Smith and even Josh Reynolds — which would put Watson in not only good company but in a solid place for development.
Other schools on Watson's list include Boston College, Houston, Ole Miss and Baylor — all of which have produced NFL-caliber receiver talent like Houston Texans rookie Tank Dell, Seattle Seahawks veteran D.K. Metcalf and Baltimore Ravens standout Zay Flowers.
The Aggies have their fair share of names in the big league as well — Mike Evans perhaps the biggest — but now face the task of convincing Watson to bring his talents to Aggieland.
Watson still has plenty of time to make his decision, though as the day comes closer, he'll have some thinking to do. For now, however, his thoughts on the situation remain simple.
"Where we going?" he posted to X.
As far as Texas A&M is concerned, hopefully College Station.