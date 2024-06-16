Texas A&M Aggies Hold Off Florida Gators To Advance In College World Series
The old saying still holds true: good things come to those that wait.
After a four-hour, 17-minute rain delay left the Omaha crowd awaiting the first pitch, the Texas A&M Aggies held off the Florida Gators by a score of 3-2 Saturday night.
Travis Chestnut used his speed to leg out an infield single and put the Aggies on the board in the second inning. Ali Camarillo would score later in the inning after a wild pitch.
A double from Caden Sorrell in the third inning brought Hayden Schott home to give the Ags an early 3-0 lead.
Florida was held scoreless until the seventh inning when a ground-rule double and RBI groundout saw the Aggies' lead cut to a single run.
In the Florida half of the ninth inning, a ball was rocketed out to right field, and it seemed as if everyone knew that the ball would leave the park and give Florida a one-run lead.
Well, everyone except for Jace LaViolette.
With one hand against the outfield padding, the 6'6 outfielder leaped up and trapped the ball in his glove, saving the game for Texas A&M. A strikeout from Evan Aschenbeck sealed the deal for the Aggies, 3-2.
Justin Lamkin took the win for the Aggies. In his three innings of work, he only allowed a single hit and fanned six batters. In his relief, Chris Cortez also went three innings, allowing four hits, a walk, and also striking out six. Aschenbeck pitched the final third of the ballgame, allowing three hits, walking two, and striking out four.
The Aggies will now turn their attention to the No. 2 ranked Kentucky Wildcats, who picked up a 5-4 walk-off win over North Carolina State on Saturday. The game will be Monday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.