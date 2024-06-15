5 Texas A&M Aggies Receive ABCA All-Region Honors
As if going undefeated the past two weekends and punching a ticket to Omaha weren't confidence builders enough, the Texas A&M Aggie baseball team had five of their own named to the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Central All-Region Teams.
Selected to the first team were senior southpaw Evan Aschenbeck, senior outfielder Braden Montgomery, sophomore outfielder Jace LaViolette, and freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac, who is only adding to his already historical freshman season.
Sophomore lefty Ryan Prager was selected to the second team.
Texas A&M's five players was the most from the Central Region, and it tied the program record from all the way back in 2015.
Braden Montgomery was a force to be reckoned with throughout the entire tournament until an ankle injury in the first game against Oregon in the Super Regionals put a premature end to his collegiate baseball career. Montgomery is projected by many to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Aschenbeck was recently awarded the National College Baseball Writers Association's "Stopper of the Year." The senior from Brenham, TX went 6-1 with nine saves and an incredible 1.66 ERA throughout the 2024 campaign.
LaViolette's first team naming adds to his impressive sophomore season, which saw him lead the Aggies in home runs, with 28.
Now that the Aggies have made it to Omaha, they will look to push their season further as they begin their College World Series against their SEC rival Florida Gators tonight at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
Texas A&M will look to redeem themselves after dropping two games out of three to the Gators in Gainesville earlier in the season.