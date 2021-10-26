Aggies vs Panthers Week 11 Kick Time Announced

    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Texas A&M vs Prairie View A&M Week 11 Kick Off Time Announced

    Texas A&M football continues it roller coaster season into the final four games needing to run the table and hope for lots of help to make a run for Atlanta.
    Author:

    The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies should focus on what they can control, and that's winning out the last four weeks of the season. They can't worry about what teams in the SEC are doing elsewhere

    To finish 2021, A&M hosts No. 21 Auburn, visits Oxford, Mississippi to take on No. 10 Ole Miss, welcomes non-conference opponent Prairie View A&M, and travels to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to finish the regular season against LSU.

    On Tuesday, the SEC announced that the game at Kyle Field between Texas A&M and Prairie View A&M will kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

    If you are a television subscriber and receive SEC Network, then you already have access to SEC Network+ using your TV provider credentials. It is accessible through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices, or via espn.com/watch. 

    The Aggies have seemingly righted a ship that was at the very least, listing, if not sinking, after five games

    For the most part, A&M has not had much trouble with their out-of-conference schedule, with the possible exception of the Colorado Buffaloes. 

    The Aggies beat Kent State in Week 1 handily 41-10 before meeting Colorado in Denver in Week 2. In a game that was not expected to be much of a test, the Buffaloes led most of the game after an early injury to A&M quarterback Haynes King, and it took a late game-winning drive by Zach Calzada and the Aggies' offense to secure a 10-7 win.

    New Mexico came to Kyle Field in Week 3 and was no match for the A&M defense, who pitched a shut-out en route to a 34-0 Aggies victory.

    Prairie View A&M should be just a speed bump for a resurgent A&M team that is playing with confidence and riding a three-game winning streak out of the bye week.

