What's The Biggest Game Left For The Aggies?

Week 9 is a bye week for No. 14 Texas A&M, and it's a well-deserved one, too. After a roller coaster ride the first eight weeks, the Aggies need some time to rest, recollect and reset before what might be the most grueling stretch of the schedule.

The Aggies are 6-2 overall, 3-2 in SEC play, and about to enter the final four weeks against Auburn, Ole Miss, Prairie View A&M (nonconference) and struggling LSU.

But one of these games is bigger than the others.

As of right now, the Aggies' chances of winning the SEC West and making it to the SEC Championship game in Atlanta are slim. Unfortunately, with two conference losses, A&M is not in control of its own destiny.

The Aggies are going to need help and they're going to need a lot of it. But they control how they finish the rest of the SEC play.

There are three teams that absolutely must lose if A&M wants to win the West. Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss are the one-loss teams in the division, and the Aggies have already done their part in knocking off the Crimson Tide.

A&M can take care of business against the other two. Auburn comes to Kyle field on Nov. 6 and the Aggies are at Ole Miss the following week.

The Tigers are currently 5-2 overall and 2-1 in conference. The Aggies have to feel good about their chances based on how they've played during their three-game winning streak.

The Aggies finish up the regular season on Nov. 27 on the road LSU against a team at the end of a lost season saying goodbye to coach Ed Orgeron. The Tigers will be playing for pride, but the Aggies should be favored.

The biggest remaining game for the Aggies will be that Nov. 6 matchup in Oxford, Miss. The Rebels are currently 6-1 overall and 3-1 in SEC play, and tout quarterback Matt Corral, who is maybe the best in the league and a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Of all the games remaining after the bye, the Ole Miss game stands out as a potential loss more than any others. The high-powered Rebels offense is third in the country, averaging 555.4 yards per game, including 292.1 through the air and 263.3 on the ground. That will be one of the biggest tests for A&M defense this season.

If the Aggies can run the table after this week's off date, things could be looking good in Aggieland come December.

