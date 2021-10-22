No Time For Traps: No. 17 Aggies vs. Gamecocks Staff Predictions

Texas A&M and South Carolina met as football foes for the first time in 2014, not long after the Aggies joined the SEC, and since then, A&M has won seven straight.

New head coach Shane Beamer has injected energy and passion back into this program, and it sure needed it. But will it be enough to end the streak in 2021?

With all the excitement from the Aggies' upset of Alabama in Week 6 carrying over, is there a chance the Gamecocks are a trap game for A&M?

That Aggies upset of Alabama made sure that A&M is still in the hunt for an SEC championship appearance, but two things must happen: Alabama has to lose at least one more game, and the Aggies must win out.

South Carolina has struggled against the SEC in 2021 through four conference games with losses to Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and barely getting past Vanderbilt with a win. The Gamecocks desperately need a win and some forward momentum for Beamer and his program.

But a trap game? Doubtful the way coach Jimbo Fisher has had his team prepared the previous two weeks.

Now it's time for the AllAggies staff to make their game predictions for when Texas A&M welcomes the South Carolina Gamecocks to Kyle Field in Week 8:

Matt Galatzan - South Carolina had a fun win last week. This week against the Aggies, they face a different animal. I expect the Aggies to dominate both sides of the ball and move on to their third straight win.

Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 10

Cole Thompson - Sure, Zeb Noland is a great story. He's a guy finally getting his shot to start after five years of sitting the bench. Then again, the Gamecocks barely beat Vanderbilt.

This is a 21-point spread. I'm not a fan of that due to the way the offense still feels inconsistent. Then again, should the Aggies win by less than 10 points, there's still long-term concerns for the programs chance of making a New Year's Six Bowl game.

Texas A&M 28, South Carolina 10

Matthew Postins - The Aggies are on a two-game winning streak in SEC action, and they'll take on a Gamecocks team that just beat Vanderbilt (by one point). But that's South Carolina's only win in SEC play so far, and I don't see the Gamecocks getting their second SEC win this weekend.

The Aggies have a nice groove going and I could see this one getting out of hand.

Texas A&M 37, South Carolina 20

Timm Hamm - Can South Carolina end the Aggies' winning streak against them? Yes. If everything for the Gamecocks goes perfectly there's a chance that could happen. Will it on Saturday? Unlikely.

Look for A&M's defense to dominate at the line of scrimmage. The running duo of Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller should break free all over the South Carolina defense to massive gains.

Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 13

