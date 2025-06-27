MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 21
With only Inter Miami CF remaining in the FIFA Club World Cup, MLS returns with a near full slate of games on Matchday 21, kicking off the next chapter in a busy summer of North American soccer. With 28 teams in action, here’s how the weekend’s MLS matches could play out.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
D.C. United vs. Nashville SC
Prediction: D.C. United 1–4 Nashville SC
With one win in their last eight games, D.C. United will be the underdogs despite playing at home this weekend against Nashville SC, who have been in stellar form lately with back-to-back victories and four straight games with at least two goals scored.
Fresh off being left off the MLS All-Star Game roster as well, Nashville striker Sam Surridge scored a hat-trick against New England on Wednesday, putting him atop the Golden Boot standings and in a stellar run heading into this weekend’s clash.
CF Montréal vs. New York City FC
Prediction: CF Montréal 1–1 New York City FC
CF Montréal had a formative week, selling central midfielder Nathan Saliba to Anderlecht in Belgium. They start a new era without him, even though he has missed their last run of games due to international duty with Canada.
On Saturday, they face a challenging NYCFC side that will also be missing a few key players, notably Alonso Martinez, who is away representing Costa Rica, and head coach Pascal Jansen, who has returned to Europe for a personal matter.
Given the absences, this could be a dull affair.
New England Revolution vs. Colorado Rapids
Prediction: New England Revolution 1–0 Colorado Rapids
Two teams desperate for points as the second half of the MLS season hits its stride, both have seen their form dip in recent weeks, with just two combined wins in the last seven games for either side.
However, should a team hold any type of advantage, it would likely be the Revolution, given they are playing at home and have had some attacking success recently, scoring twice in a 3–2 loss to Nashville SC midweek.
New York Red Bulls vs. Minnesota United
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 3–1 Minnesota United
After a spell of three straight wins, the New York Red Bulls have picked up a loss and a draw in their last two outings. However, despite only picking up a point against Toronto FC midweek, expect them to handle a strong Minnesota United side at home.
The Loons enter the matchup still missing several key players, including starting goalkeeper and striker Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi, who are on international duty and are vital to head coach Eric Ramsay’s tactical identity.
Orlando City SC vs. FC Cincinnati
Prediction: Orlando City SC 3–3 FC Cincinnati
Despite the standout form of Luis Muriel, Marco Pasalic and Martin Ojeda, none of Orlando City SC’s attackers saw their names pop up on the list of MLS All-Stars earlier this week, with only USMNT right back Alex Freeman earning the call.
Look for that multi-faceted attack to make a strong run at FC Cincinnati, and for the Orange and Blue to respond with Evander and Kévin Denkey, the latter of whom didn’t earn an All-Star call despite scoring 11 goals in 18 games in his first MLS season.
Toronto FC vs. Portland Timbers
Prediction: Toronto FC 1–2 Portland Timbers
Neither Toronto FC nor the Portland Timbers have had an exceptionally memorable MLS season so far. Still, the Western Conference side will have the advantage on the weekend, given their game-changing stars.
While he hasn’t lived up to the same level that Evander hit in the Rose City, David da Costa has been good for head coach Phil Neville’s side, with two goals and six assists in as many games, earning himself a nod to the MLS All-Star Game roster.
This weekend, he leads an effort against a TFC side that has won just three times this season and has captured four of a possible 18 points from the last six matches.
Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC
Prediction: Chicago Fire 1–3 Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC suffered a heartbreaking collapse midweek, surrendering a 1–0 lead in second-half stoppage time and ultimately losing 2–1 to Sporting Kansas City. Now, they head to Chicago and will look to bounce back against the Fire, who have failed to score a goal in the last two matches.
With star players like Hugo Cuypers and Philip Zinckernagel battling with the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Ashley Westwood, expect this one to be a tight matchup, especially without a game-breaking talent like Patrick Agyemang available.
FC Dallas vs. San Diego FC
Prediction: FC Dallas 1–3 San Diego FC
Who could have predicted an MLS world where Luciano Acosta wasn’t an All-Star and expansion side San Diego were the best team in the Western Conference? That’s the reality, in one of the strangest seasons in MLS history.
While Milan Iloski probably won’t score four goals again as he did against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, his San Diego side should come away with all three points, especially given the MLS-leading form of Anders Dreyer’s goal contributions.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2–1 Real Salt Lake
Once the behemoth matchup in the MLS Western Conference, Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City have not had the best runs in recent seasons. However, they remain fierce rivals, with glimmers of past eras still in the teams.
This week, all eyes will be on Real Salt Lake’s Johnny Russell, who scored 60 goals in 196 appearances for SKC, and left as part of the team’s commitment to younger players ahead of this season.
Yet, despite Russell, RSL might not have the quality to defeat SKC away from home, especially without Diego Luna, who is currently representing the USMNT.
Houston Dynamo vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 3–1 St. Louis CITY SC
The Houston Dynamo are still trying to navigate their summer without a key midfield facet in Jack McGlynn, while St. Louis SC are looking for any positives in a run that has seen them win just once in a 15-match spell.
After firing newly hired head coach Olof Mellberg, things have not improved significantly for St. Louis, and they will be hard-pressed to figure out a direction for the rest of the season, with an undefined playing style and a squad that doesn’t match their hopes of establishing an identity.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 5–1 LA Galaxy
With so many new rivalries across MLS, it can be easy to forget the Cali Clásico, even as it returns this weekend at Stanford Stadium, instead of the Earthquakes’ usual home of PayPal Park.
While the Galaxy’s struggles of eight points in 19 games have been a central storyline in the year after they won their sixth MLS Cup, they made more history earlier this week, with no players named to the MLS All-Star Game for the first time.
Now, they take on an Earthquakes side that has scored 39 goals, the most in MLS this season, and have shown their star power with All-Star snub Cristian Espinoza’s league-leading 61 key passes, and the combined 18 goals and four assists from Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez.
Seattle Sounders vs. Austin FC
Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2–2 Austin FC
Within one week, the Seattle Sounders go from holding their own against the UEFA Champions League-winning Paris Saint-Germain to rejoining the MLS midsummer grind against Austin FC on Saturday.
While the opponent and grandeur of the event will be different, the importance could be even higher for Seattle, as head coach Brian Schmetzer’s team looks to rise up the MLS standings and challenge for a top-four Western Conference spot against a struggling Austin side.
Columbus Crew SC vs. Philadelphia Union
Prediction: Columbus Crew SC 3–3 Philadelphia Union
This one is a must-watch for MLS fans on Sunday, with the Columbus Crew looking to return to consistent form after a 3–1 win over Atlanta United midweek, and the Philadelphia Union hoping to extend their lead atop the MLS Supporters’ Shield standings.
While the Crew are missing their top two goalkeepers due to injury, veteran Evan Bush has proven more than capable between the sticks and has helped them to recent wins over the Five Stripes and the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Meanwhile, for the Union, they will likely reintroduce leading scorer Tai Baribo to the lineup for the first time since May 31, as the striker returned to Philadelphia after weeks of being stuck in his native Israel due to the escalating conflicts in the area.
LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Prediction: LAFC 2–2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
LAFC are back from a disappointing time at the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Vancouver Whitecaps are still missing several key players to injury and international duty. Yet, this still holds value as a critical Western Conference matchup.
After a chaotic 5–3 loss to San Diego FC midweek, look for the Whitecaps to come out with force, and take advantage of an LAFC side that could be in some measure of rotation, after significant Club World Cup travel, and intense games against E.S. Tunis, Chelsea and Flamengo.