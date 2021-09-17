All Aggies Staff Predictions: Texas A&M vs New Mexico

Slow starts have plagued the Aggies going into this Week 3 matchup at Kyle Field.

The Texas A&M Aggies have high expectations for 2021 regardless of slow starts thus far. The Week 3 matchup against the Lobos of New Mexico is the final nonconference matchup until Prairie View on Nov. 20.

In Week 1 the Aggies struggled in the first half and were finally able to pull away in the second behind the Haynes King and a stout Aggies' defense.

Another slow start followed against Colorado, as King was lost to injury early, and backup quarterback Zach Calzada took over the offense. Thanks again to the defense, A&M was able to hang on and score late to win.

The New Mexico Lobos finally have a clear-cut, true dual threat quarterback under center in Kentucky transfer Terry Wilson. Senior Bobby Cole is the team's leading rusher, but with Wilson, New Mexico's offense is more of a passing team.

Will the Aggies' offense struggle once again against a nonconference opponent early in the game? How different will things look offensively with Calzada for the next few weeks while King heals? What will Aggies vs. Lobos bring us?

Now it's time for the All Aggies staff to make their Week 3 predictions for Texas A&M-New Mexico at Kyle Field.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

After a close call against Colorado last week, the Aggies will be looking to make a statement in Week 3, behind new starting quarterback, Zach Calzada. With a week of practice under his belt, and full preparation as the starter, Calzada should come out slinging the rock with confidence. The Aggies win going away, and it's never close.

Texas A&M 38, New Mexico 7

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

Zach Calzada gets the start and can prove that the Aggies still are Top 10 material. Which version will fans see -- the one looking lost trying to throw on the run, or the one who showed confidence in the final two drives to give A&M the 10-7 win over Colorado.

The focus shouldn't be on the QB position at all. It needs to be on the offensive line. A&M struggled running the ball, and allowed both Calzada and Haynes King to feel the pressure more times than one could count.

Terry Wilson will be limited, but Calzada doesn't throw for 400 yards. A&M wins, but the o-line might still have questions entering SEC play against Arkansas in Arlington.

Texas A&M 31, New Mexico 10

Art Garcia - Columnist/Editor

A week will do Zach Calzada good. Getting starting reps with the first team, returning to Kyle Field and an overmatched foe is a recipe for a win. The Aggies are going to come out this one 3-0, but don't expect a straight demolition.

Texas A&M 31, New Mexico 10

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

This is the last game before SEC play begins and the Aggies may be looking ahead to Arkansas and using this game to prepare. Look for the Aggies offense to start slow once again as Zach Calzada will take some time to get the offense going and but Aggies will finish off the Lobos late.

Terry Wilson won't have a career game against a stout Aggies defense, and the Lobos running game will be completely nonexistent.

Texas A&M 36, New Mexico 17



