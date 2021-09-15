Getting To Know The Enemy - New Mexico Lobos

It’s been a few days now since the Colorado near-debacle, and the Aggies need to bounce back with a good showing against the 2-0 New Mexico Lobos. – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

The Texas A&M Aggies didn’t have the best showing in week 2 against the Colorado Buffaloes.

But there’s no time to panic and worry because week 3 is right around the corner and it comes at home at Kyle Field in the form of the New Mexico Lobos. Last week, Lobos’ quarterback Terry Wilson passed for 382 yards and three touchdowns to beat in-state rival New Mexico State 34-23. Wilson is a product of the transfer portal with SEC experience and comes to the New Mexico program after leaving Kentucky and give New Mexico a much-needed passing attack.

Last week, the Lobos’ leading rusher, Bobby Cole, went off for 107 yards on 20 carries while leading receiver Mannie Logan-Greene had 106 yards on seven catches. The Lobos’ offense is a balanced attack with Wilson under center.

On defense, the Lobos are not without playmakers. Linebacker Tavian Combs is the team’s returning leading tackler and has his eyes all over the field.

What should the Aggies expect from the Lobos in week 3? Let’s discuss!

