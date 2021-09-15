September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

LISTEN: Getting To Know The Enemy - New Mexico Lobos in Week 3

It’s been a few days now since the Colorado near-debacle, and the Aggies need to bounce back with a good showing against the 2-0 New Mexico Lobos. – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast
Author:

The Texas A&M Aggies didn’t have the best showing in week 2 against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Welcome to the Aggies Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with AllAggies.com.

READ MORE: New Mexico Offensive Players To Watch In Week 3

But there’s no time to panic and worry because week 3 is right around the corner and it comes at home at Kyle Field in the form of the New Mexico Lobos. Last week, Lobos’ quarterback Terry Wilson passed for 382 yards and three touchdowns to beat in-state rival New Mexico State 34-23. Wilson is a product of the transfer portal with SEC experience and comes to the New Mexico program after leaving Kentucky and give New Mexico a much-needed passing attack.

Last week, the Lobos’ leading rusher, Bobby Cole, went off for 107 yards on 20 carries while leading receiver Mannie Logan-Greene had 106 yards on seven catches. The Lobos’ offense is a balanced attack with Wilson under center.

Recommended Articles

final-scrimmage-picture
Play
News

An Opportunity For Calzada? New Mexico Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M

New Mexico visits Kyle Field for only the fourth time ever and comes with very little intimidation factor.

AggiesDaily 091521
Play
News

Getting To Know The Enemy - New Mexico Lobos

It’s been a few days now since the Colorado near-debacle, and the Aggies need to bounce back with a good showing against the 2-0 New Mexico Lobos.

Screen Shot 2021-09-14 at 4.40.19 PM
Play
News

Surprise! College Football Scores for Texas Teachers

College Football Playoff Foundation and Cotton Bowl Foundation Team Up with Generous Grants.

READ MORE: Aggies Make Final 12 For Elite 2023 LB Anthony Hill, Jr.

On defense, the Lobos are not without playmakers. Linebacker Tavian Combs is the team’s returning leading tackler and has his eyes all over the field.

What should the Aggies expect from the Lobos in week 3? Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Aggies Daily Blitz at AllAggies.com or the Aggies Daily Blitz YouTube Channel, then continue the conversation on Twitter: @AggiesDaily and @IndyCarTim, or our new forums.

To submit a question for the show please email us at AggiesDailyBlitz@gmail.com. We appreciate your interaction and support.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

final-scrimmage-picture
News

An Opportunity For Calzada? New Mexico Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M

AggiesDaily 091521
News

Getting To Know The Enemy - New Mexico Lobos

Screen Shot 2021-09-14 at 4.40.19 PM
News

Surprise! College Football Scores for Texas Teachers

10572440
News

New Mexico Offensive Players To Watch vs Texas A&M in Week 3

AggiesDaily 091421
News

LISTEN: Here's Why The Aggies Are Fine After Struggling Against Colorado

USATSI_16733610
News

Locked On Aggies: Should Texas A&M Fans be Weary of Zach Calzada as QB1?

wabissa_bede_longwood
News

Texas A&M Basketball Recruiting Tracker: Former Va Tech Standout Added To Staff

anthonyhilljr-600x400
Recruiting

Aggies Make Final 12 For Elite 2023 LB Anthony Hill Jr.