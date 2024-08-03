Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Preview: Keys to the Game
Week 9 presents an interesting challenge for the Texas A&M Aggies as they hit the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Granted, last year under coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies had no runway to say any game would have been "easy," but the Gamecocks certainly struggled, even with Spencer Rattler calling the shots. This year, LaNorris Sellers is set to take over a new-look offense and the defense is returning some of its strong stars like Debo Williams.
South Carolina might take some time to find its groove — as will the Aggies — but by time both squads match up against each other, many of the inconsistencies will likely have been ironed out.
That being said, the Aggies will have to post a strong performance on both ends of the floor if they want to leave Columbia victorious, and the Gamecocks will have to hold their own.
Here's how they can each do that:
Texas A&M will win if ...
It can neutralize the crowd. Entering any hostile environment in the SEC is a tough task, regardless of history and past season's performance. South Carolina, sporting multiple new weapons, will be bringing a stronger version of itself than it would have all season because of more experience and time spent playing together. If the Aggies want to pull off a win, they'll have to stop the Gamecocks from gaining yards and find the end zone themselves in order to take away any momentum gained from a cheering crowd.
South Carolina will win if ...
It deflates the Aggies' rhythm. Texas A&M, barring any injuries, is set to have a full season with talented quarterback Conner Weigman. That, combined with the culture shift that's come from a new coach, is likely to make next season's Aggie squad much different from one season ago. If the Gamecocks allow themselves to fall behind on offense and don't generate stops, they could be in for a long night, but if they can stop the Aggies from getting comfortable, they'll be the ones with the upper hand.