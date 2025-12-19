Texas A&M Looking Healthy as Ever in Latest Injury Report vs. Miami

In the blink of an eye, the regular season of college football has come to a close. For some, it was a welcome close to an abysmal year, while for others, it was the closure to a historical campaign. Luckily for Texas A&M football, it was the latter this time.

The Aggies have earned themselves a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time, charging through 11 straight opponents to finish the best season in over 30 years. However, no such season comes with trial and tribulation, as A&M knows all too well.

Injuries have plagued the Maroon and White by way of the loss of three starters for significant time. In the Aggies upset-win over Notre Dame in Week 3, both starting linebacker Scooby Williams and starting safety Bryce Anderson were lost for the majority of the season, and weeks later they lost starting running back Le'Veon Moss. But now, things are trending up in the latest injury report.

Thursday's update of the CFP Student-Athlete Availability Report ahead of Saturday's first-round matchup between #7 Texas A&M and #10 Miami: pic.twitter.com/0KszoWObum — TexAgs (@TexAgs) December 19, 2025

Rewind and Reset

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the field in the second half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

With Williams and Anderson off the injury report, it is expected that both of the two starters will at least suit up for the matchup with the Miami Hurricanes. Williams, a former Florida Gator, has played limited snaps since his injury, though Anderson has not played at all after suffering a brutal neck injury.

Even so, the eyes of the Aggie faithful have been fixed squarely on the status of Moss, who was a preseason First Team All-SEC selection before he missed the majority of the regular season. Even while missing significant time, Moss still leads the A&M running back room with six touchdowns this season and ranks third in rushing yards.

Having the Walker, Louisiana, native even listed as questionable is a great sign for the Aggies who are eager to add another deadly weapon to their high-powered offense. Running back Rueben Owens II has filled in nicely in Moss's stead but with him back, the Maroon and White could have essentially five starting rushers at their disposal.

Now in a win-or-go-home situation for the duration of the College Football Playoff, it is likely that Elko and Co. will be in a mindset that is fixated on putting all their chips on the table. With Moss back in the equation and the Aggies getting two of their defenders back, there is hope that A&M could put together a deep playoff run the whole unit back together.