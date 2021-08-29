No. 21 Aggies Notch First Win of the Season at Ellis Field in Home Opener

The No. 21 women's Aggies soccer team edged out a win Friday night at Ellis Field against No. 9 Clemson who was previously undefeated, 3-1.

The matchup was the first athletic event to happen on the A&M campus for the 2021 season and ends the Aggies' three-game stretch against top-10 teams to open the season that saw A&M start 0-2.

The young A&M team started quickly against the Clemson defense after two early shots on goal and established their defense early on with two saves from junior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell in the fourth and 17th minutes.

The game tempo was kept at a quick pace by the two teams early on and freshman Mia Pante scored her first goal of her season and her collegiate career in the 17th minute off a pass by senior Macie Kolb.

After that score, the offensive attack became more aggressive for Clemson but the Aggies' defense held and kept the Tigers to just two shots on goal for the entire first half and kept the score of 1-0.

The second half brought more aggressive play by the Aggies and the Tigers as both teams exchanged shots and Clemson appeared to be finding their offensive flow.

The Tigers completed a four-player substitution and tied the game in the 63rd minute with a goal from Clemson freshman forward Renee Lyles. But A&M stayed aggressive and regained the lead just 66 seconds later with a goal from sophomore Barbara Olivieri off an assist from Pante.

The Aggies extended the lead in the 80th minute on a goal by sophomore Kate Colbin off an assist by Olivieri with just 11 minutes remaining in the match and the Aggies held on for the win.

The familiar sight of Ellis Field was welcomed by the Aggies as A&M found their first win of the season after that tough two-game road stretch to start the season that saw losses against No. 1 Florida State and No. 8 TCU.

Head coach G. Guerrieri was quick to commend the impressive performances of both the young players on the team and the fans in the stands at Ellis Field.

The Aggies continue their current homestand against Sam Houston at Ellis Field on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

