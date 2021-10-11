    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Aggies Calzada Named In Eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week"

    Fans get to vote for who will be the overall Manning Player of the Week
    Author:

    The Aggies win over Alabama on Saturday was in part due to the play of quarterback Zach Calzada, and he's being recognized nationally for it.

    Sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Manning Award has named eight quarterbacks as "Stars of the Week, and college football fans can vote on their favorite to win at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook Page, and indicate who they think is the best performer from Week 6 in college football.

    Voting will close at 11:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 14, and the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

    Created in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of the Manning family, it's the only quarterback-specific award that includes that player's bowl performances in its balloting.

    Since 2011, 424 different quarterbacks from 129 schools have been recognized along with the 73 players from 66 schools honored in 2020.

    Calzada is one of eight quarterbacks named this week:

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16778022
    Play
    News

    Aggies QB Named In Eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week"

    Fans get to vote for who will be the overall Manning Player of the Week

    1 minute ago
    AP21283152273362
    Play
    News

    So You’re Saying There’s A Chance…

    The Aggies shocked the college football world on Saturday by beating then-No.1 Alabama, but what does it mean for the CFP picture?

    1 hour ago
    FBTayGvWEAUsh3p
    Play
    News

    Ranked Texas A&M Back in Championship Race?

    Path exists for the Aggies to reach College Football Playoff this season

    23 hours ago

    Zach Calzada, Texas A&M (21-of-31, 285 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, QBR: 89.6)

    Calzada connects on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 3:00 to go, then gets the Aggies in position for the game-winning field goal on the final play of the game as Texas A&M shocks No. 1 Alabama, 41-38, to snap the Crimson Tide’s 100-game winning streak against unranked teams.

    All Manning Award winners follow in the proverbial footsteps of the Mannings themselves, as Archie, Peyton, and Eli combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns while playing in 10 bowl games. 

    Calzada started his fourth game subbing for the injured Haynes King this Saturday, and helped the Aggies shock the college football world, beating then-No. 1 Alabama. 

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

    Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

    Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

    USATSI_16778022
    News

    Aggies QB Named In Eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week"

    1 minute ago
    AP21283152273362
    News

    So You’re Saying There’s A Chance…

    1 hour ago
    FBTayGvWEAUsh3p
    News

    Ranked Texas A&M Back in Championship Race?

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16927680
    Football

    How Texas A&M's Zach Calzada Wrote His Own History Against Alabama

    Oct 10, 2021
    FBTWE8ZWEAwvh7F
    News

    How Did Zach Calzada Become A Hero?

    Oct 10, 2021
    FBTayGvWEAUsh3p
    News

    A&M's Defense Throws Wrench In Heisman Race

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_16926180
    Football

    Texas A&M's Offense Finds Confidence In Alabama Upset

    Oct 10, 2021
    Football

    Jimbo Fisher Does 'Beat (Nick Saban’s) Ass’

    Oct 10, 2021