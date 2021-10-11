Aggies QB Named In Eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week"

Fans get to vote for who will be the overall Manning Player of the Week

The Aggies win over Alabama on Saturday was in part due to the play of quarterback Zach Calzada, and he's being recognized nationally for it.

Sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Manning Award has named eight quarterbacks as "Stars of the Week, and college football fans can vote on their favorite to win at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook Page, and indicate who they think is the best performer from Week 6 in college football.

Voting will close at 11:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 14, and the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

Created in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of the Manning family, it's the only quarterback-specific award that includes that player's bowl performances in its balloting.

Since 2011, 424 different quarterbacks from 129 schools have been recognized along with the 73 players from 66 schools honored in 2020.

Calzada is one of eight quarterbacks named this week:

Zach Calzada, Texas A&M (21-of-31, 285 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, QBR: 89.6) Calzada connects on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 3:00 to go, then gets the Aggies in position for the game-winning field goal on the final play of the game as Texas A&M shocks No. 1 Alabama, 41-38, to snap the Crimson Tide’s 100-game winning streak against unranked teams.

All Manning Award winners follow in the proverbial footsteps of the Mannings themselves, as Archie, Peyton, and Eli combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns while playing in 10 bowl games.

Calzada started his fourth game subbing for the injured Haynes King this Saturday, and helped the Aggies shock the college football world, beating then-No. 1 Alabama.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here