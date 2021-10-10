A&M's Defense Upsets Alabama And The Heisman Race

The Aggies shocked the college football world Saturday night and sent shockwaves through the 2021 Heisman Trophy race.

After Texas A&M's stunning upset over No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night at Kyle Field, the Heisman Trophy race is about as wide open as it's been all season.

The Aggies defense at times confused and rattled one of the Heisman favorites in Bryce Young, and his play on Saturday night was something we haven't seen before this season.

Young threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns, but he completed just 28-of-48 passes and threw an interception.

While he's still had a strong season, his Heisman odds will no doubt take a hit from where they were when Week 6 began.

But Young isn't the only player who saw his chances at college football's most desired trophy fall.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler went from a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite to sitting on the bench in Week 6 in favor of a freshman.

Entering his second season as Oklahoma's starter, Rattler was getting NFL-type hype when the college football season began. But that was short-lived, as he was pulled from the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas after a fumble and interception in the first half.

It didn't help that his replacement, prized freshman Caleb Williams, came in and brought Oklahoma back from a three-score deficit to win the game in dramatic fashion on the final play of the game from scrimmage.

This is not a two-player race for the Heisman, however, and other players are in the picture as well.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has come back from a Week 2 loss to Oregon and played well since.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral's Heisman chances took a bit of a hit last week when they were blown out by Alabama, but he still has not thrown an interception all season.



Texas running back Bijan Robinson had an epic 50-yard touchdown run against Oklahoma on Saturday, but Texas eventually lost that game which could hurt Robinson's cause.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III has been at the center of the Spartan's rise to prominence in the Big Ten East this season at 6-0 (3-0 in the conference), and with some big games coming up, he'll be able to stay in the Heisman running with good showings against Michigan and Ohio State.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder has the Bearcats fully in the College Football Playoff mix and is the team's best player. If Cincinnati wins out its AAC schedule, Ridder could generate some serious Heisman buzz.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is probably a long shot, but with the ACC being unpredictable this year, he might have as good of a chance as anyone. Pickett leads a high-powered offense and is showing up on NFL draft boards.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson was pushed into the starting lineup in Week 3 and has scored eight touchdowns and rushed for 543 yards over his last four games.

No one knows for certain what's in store for the Heisman in 2021, but Week 6 of the college football season sure made it more interesting.

